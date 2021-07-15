Kansas continues to hold vaccine and testing clinics statewide with the emergence of Delta variant

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Local health departments, providers, and community groups are continuing to hold free COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics with the emergence of the Delta variant.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said while infection rates have declined in Kansas, the emergence of the new variant poses a unique risk to communities across Kansas. The KDHE says Kansans should stay safe by continuing to social distance and wear masks while around unvaccinated people.

According to the CDC, the Delta variant is 60% more transmissible than the B. 117 variant which was previously the dominant strain. The new variant appears to be spreading most quickly in communities that have the lowest vaccination rates.

Bourbon County

Thursday, July 15, 2021

What: SEK Multi-County Health Department, Vaccine and Testing Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Where: 2102 S Huntington Blvd, Fort Scott, KS 66701

Hours: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Crawford County

Friday, July 16, 2021

What: Crawford County, Vaccine and Testing Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer

Where: 1901 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS

Hours: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Douglas County

Thursday, July 22, 2021

What: Lawrence Mobile Clinic, Vaccine and Testing Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Where: 23rd and Ousdahl, Lawrence, KS

Hours: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Reno County

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

What: Reno Co. Food Pantry, Vaccination Clinic

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Where: 700 N Walnut St Hutchinson, KS 67501

Hours: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Riley County

Friday, July 23, 2021

What: Red Bud Trailer Park, Vaccine and Testing Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Where: 2500 Farm Bureau Road, Manhattan, KS 66502

Hours: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Shawnee County

Saturday, July 17, 2021

What: Community Event / Salvation Army, Vaccination Clinic

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer

Where: 1320 SE 6th Ave, Topeka, KS 66607

Hours: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 17, 2021

What: Our Lady of Guadalupe Fiesta Mexicana, Vaccine and Testing Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Where: Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 201 NE Chandler, Topeka, KS 66616

Hours: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 20, 2021

What: Grace Point, Vaccine and Testing Event

Vaccines Offered: Johnson & Johnson

Where: 5400 SW Huntoon St, Topeka, KS 66604

Hours: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sedgwick County

Monday, July 19, 2021

What: United Methodist Open Door, Vaccine and Testing Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Where: 2130 E 21st Street, Wichita KS

Hours: 8 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.