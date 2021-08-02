Kansas coronavirus: 1,703 new cases, 11 more deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another 1,703 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since the last update from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The KDHE releases coronavirus and vaccination numbers each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Since Friday, it says another 11 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19 and another 52 Kansans have been hospitalized with it. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

There have been 66 more cases of the COVID-19 delta variant in Kansas. We have posted the county-by-county information below.

The KDHE reports 11,275 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since Friday, while 4,466 more Kansans got their second dose.

Of those eligible to get vaccinated, 50.3% have completed the vaccination series.