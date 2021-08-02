Click here for coronavirus updates

Kansas coronavirus: 1,703 new cases, 11 more deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another 1,703 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since the last update from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The KDHE releases coronavirus and vaccination numbers each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Since Friday, it says another 11 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19 and another 52 Kansans have been hospitalized with it. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

There have been 66 more cases of the COVID-19 delta variant in Kansas. We have posted the county-by-county information below.

The KDHE reports 11,275 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since Friday, while 4,466 more Kansans got their second dose.

Of those eligible to get vaccinated, 50.3% have completed the vaccination series.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,37717
Anderson8906
Atchison1,72416
Barber3811
Barton2,72022
Bourbon1,72812
Brown1,2944
Butler7,95731
Chase2891
Chautauqua3033
Cherokee3,00014
Cheyenne3762
Clark253
Clay8652
Cloud1,0205
Coffey7842
Comanche177
Cowley4,18335
Crawford5,583104
Decatur281
Dickinson1,98323
Doniphan1,15232
Douglas9,43833
Edwards270
Elk187
Ellis3,8041
Ellsworth1,22410
Finney5,9715
Ford5,89020
Franklin2,84213
Geary3,96097
Gove3912
Graham2691
Grant9904
Gray639
Greeley104
Greenwood6243
Hamilton212
Harper6352
Harvey3,8077
Haskell425
Hodgeman214
Jackson1,48718
Jefferson1,85312
Jewell2171
Johnson63,484203
Kearny585
Kingman8114
Kiowa241
Labette3,01828
Lane132
Leavenworth8,02740
Lincoln271
Linn9515
Logan3081
Lyon4,43528
Marion1,137
Marshall1,1958
McPherson3,4225
Meade515
Miami3,00713
Mitchell579
Montgomery3,68824
Morris6372
Morton276
Nemaha1,58315
Neosho2,02736
Ness383
Norton1,2431
Osage1,3587
Osborne2984
Ottawa5843
Pawnee1,178
Phillips7205
Pottawatomie2,17318
Pratt8463
Rawlins335
Reno8,79714
Republic6803
Rice1,0987
Riley6,72571
Rooks6652
Rush443
Russell8892
Saline6,72249
Scott6141
Sedgwick60,200334
Seward3,9511
Shawnee18,66665
Sheridan439
Sherman6731
Smith2871
Stafford3692
Stanton197
Stevens576
Sumner2,3217
Thomas1,1288
Trego414
Wabaunsee7664
Wallace189
Washington5682
Wichita223
Wilson1,1099
Woodson2443
Wyandotte22,463119
Dundy, NE674
Furnas, NE1,327
Hitchcock, NE1,655
Red Willow, NE3,979
Beaver, OK475
Harper, OK426 
Kay, OK5,475 
Texas, OK3,583 

Kansas, Nebraska, and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated: Aug. 2, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Aug. 2, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories