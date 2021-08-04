Kansas coronavirus: 20 more deaths, 70 new hospitalizations, 12,000 more vaccinations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are rising in the state. Since Monday, another 70 Kansans have been hospitalized.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also reports 20 more Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,286.

Over the past two days, 2,714 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus. The KDHE does not track recoveries. During that time, 8,272 Kansans got negative test results.

The state has not updated the delta variant information yet. As soon as it is in, we will update this story and the charts below.

The number of Kansans getting vaccinated jumped since Monday. The KDHE reports 8,287 Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,952 got their second dose.

The state says 58.2% of eligible Kansans have received at least one dose and 50.48% of eligible Kansans have finished getting vaccinated.