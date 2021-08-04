Click here for coronavirus updates

Kansas coronavirus: 20 more deaths, 70 new hospitalizations, 12,000 more vaccinations

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are rising in the state. Since Monday, another 70 Kansans have been hospitalized.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also reports 20 more Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,286.

Over the past two days, 2,714 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus. The KDHE does not track recoveries. During that time, 8,272 Kansans got negative test results.

The state has not updated the delta variant information yet. As soon as it is in, we will update this story and the charts below.

The number of Kansans getting vaccinated jumped since Monday. The KDHE reports 8,287 Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,952 got their second dose.

The state says 58.2% of eligible Kansans have received at least one dose and 50.48% of eligible Kansans have finished getting vaccinated.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,38917
Anderson8956
Atchison1,75216
Barber3861
Barton2,73322
Bourbon1,77312
Brown1,2994
Butler8,01631
Chase2891
Chautauqua3043
Cherokee3,03614
Cheyenne3772
Clark253
Clay8712
Cloud1,0295
Coffey7872
Comanche184
Cowley4,22135
Crawford5,662104
Decatur281
Dickinson1,99823
Doniphan1,15432
Douglas9,52433
Edwards270
Elk189
Ellis3,8111
Ellsworth1,22610
Finney5,9985
Ford5,91220
Franklin2,87413
Geary3,96597
Gove3922
Graham2711
Grant9974
Gray643
Greeley105
Greenwood6363
Hamilton212
Harper6422
Harvey3,8247
Haskell431
Hodgeman214
Jackson1,49718
Jefferson1,86812
Jewell2151
Johnson64,077203
Kearny587
Kingman8214
Kiowa239
Labette3,04028
Lane134
Leavenworth8,13040
Lincoln273
Linn9645
Logan3071
Lyon4,45528
Marion1,141
Marshall1,2098
McPherson3,4395
Meade516
Miami3,04113
Mitchell580
Montgomery3,72624
Morris6432
Morton277
Nemaha1,59515
Neosho2,06236
Ness384
Norton1,2431
Osage1,3687
Osborne2994
Ottawa5873
Pawnee1,179
Phillips7235
Pottawatomie2,20418
Pratt8613
Rawlins335
Reno8,85814
Republic6813
Rice1,1037
Riley6,79271
Rooks6652
Rush443
Russell8902
Saline6,77949
Scott6181
Sedgwick60,608334
Seward3,9681
Shawnee18,85265
Sheridan440
Sherman6761
Smith2871
Stafford3712
Stanton198
Stevens580
Sumner2,3297
Thomas1,1318
Trego414
Wabaunsee7734
Wallace192
Washington5692
Wichita226
Wilson1,1229
Woodson2463
Wyandotte22,695119
Dundy, NE706
Furnas, NE1,359
Hitchcock, NE1,687
Red Willow, NE4,010
Beaver, OK475
Harper, OK428 
Kay, OK5,561 
Texas, OK3,595 

Kansas, Nebraska, and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated: Aug. 4, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Aug. 2, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

