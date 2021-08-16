Click here for coronavirus updates

Kansas coronavirus: 2,456 new cases, another 16,000 vaccinations

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The coronavirus continues to take its toll on Kansas. State health officials say there have been another nine deaths linked to COVID-19. It brings the Kansas death toll to 5,394.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 62 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since the last update on Friday, another 2,456 Kansans have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, while 4,420 Kansans tested negative.

The KDHE says 42 more Kansans have the delta variant of the virus. Check the charts below for the county-by-county data.

Also, since Friday, 9,456 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 7,386 Kansans got their second dose.

Of eligible Kansans, 60.1% are armed with at least one dose of vaccine, and 51.7% have completed the vaccination series.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus and vaccine data each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,45129
Anderson9227
Atchison1,87827
Barber4003
Barton2,80435
Bourbon1,93417
Brown1,3358
Butler8,41338
Chase2941
Chautauqua3153
Cherokee3,17316
Cheyenne3803
Clark260
Clay9003
Cloud1,05412
Coffey8102
Comanche189
Cowley4,38950
Crawford5,938110
Decatur2821
Dickinson2,07639
Doniphan1,19843
Douglas9,94853
Edwards277
Elk200
Ellis3,8734
Ellsworth1,24912
Finney6,11529
Ford6,10949
Franklin2,99117
Geary4,095118
Gove3923
Graham2702
Grant1,0126
Gray6573
Greeley116
Greenwood6656
Hamilton215
Harper6556
Harvey3,93915
Haskell447
Hodgeman216
Jackson1,56028
Jefferson1,95219
Jewell218
Johnson66,528327
Kearny5931
Kingman8509
Kiowa254
Labette3,16230
Lane1362
Leavenworth8,55873
Lincoln284
Linn1,03712
Logan3101
Lyon4,61849
Marion1,1651
Marshall1,2459
McPherson3,51913
Meade5312
Miami3,17014
Mitchell5873
Montgomery3,96429
Morris6683
Morton279
Nemaha1,64720
Neosho2,13039
Ness3954
Norton1,2542
Osage1,42613
Osborne3046
Ottawa61110
Pawnee1,1821
Phillips73310
Pottawatomie2,32724
Pratt9093
Rawlins337
Reno9,07317
Republic6905
Rice1,11810
Riley6,92892
Rooks6714
Rush4482
Russell8973
Saline6,984126
Scott6254
Sedgwick62,988406
Seward4,0282
Shawnee20,010101
Sheridan448
Sherman6864
Smith2892
Stafford3855
Stanton2093
Stevens5982
Sumner2,4009
Thomas1,1559
Trego421
Wabaunsee7989
Wallace2013
Washington5833
Wichita2301
Wilson1,18912
Woodson2604
Wyandotte23,793153
Beaver, OK480
Harper, OK429 
Kay, OK5,671 
Texas, OK3,605 

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated: Aug. 16, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Aug. 16, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories