Kansas coronavirus: 2,456 new cases, another 16,000 vaccinations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The coronavirus continues to take its toll on Kansas. State health officials say there have been another nine deaths linked to COVID-19. It brings the Kansas death toll to 5,394.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 62 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since the last update on Friday, another 2,456 Kansans have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, while 4,420 Kansans tested negative.

The KDHE says 42 more Kansans have the delta variant of the virus. Check the charts below for the county-by-county data.

Also, since Friday, 9,456 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 7,386 Kansans got their second dose.

Of eligible Kansans, 60.1% are armed with at least one dose of vaccine, and 51.7% have completed the vaccination series.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus and vaccine data each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.