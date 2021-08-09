Kansas coronavirus: 2,669 new cases, 57 new hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials report another significant increase in coronavirus cases over the weekend.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 2,669 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 5,091 Kansans have tested negative. It also reports 252 new cases of the COVID-19 delta variant across the state. The charts below have the county-by-county data.

The KDHE says another 23 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,322. Also, 57 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

The coronavirus numbers may be prompting more Kansans to get vaccinated. Since Friday morning, 9,672 Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 5,031 Kansans got their final dose.

The KDHE reports 58.96% of eligible Kansans are armed with at least one dose of vaccine, and 50.92% have completed their COVID-19 vaccinations.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus and vaccine numbers each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.