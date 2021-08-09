Click here for coronavirus updates

Kansas coronavirus: 2,669 new cases, 57 new hospitalizations

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials report another significant increase in coronavirus cases over the weekend.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 2,669 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 5,091 Kansans have tested negative. It also reports 252 new cases of the COVID-19 delta variant across the state. The charts below have the county-by-county data.

The KDHE says another 23 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,322. Also, 57 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

The coronavirus numbers may be prompting more Kansans to get vaccinated. Since Friday morning, 9,672 Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 5,031 Kansans got their final dose.

The KDHE reports 58.96% of eligible Kansans are armed with at least one dose of vaccine, and 50.92% have completed their COVID-19 vaccinations.

The KDHE releases the coronavirus and vaccine numbers each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,41124
Anderson9057
Atchison1,81523
Barber3941
Barton2,76331
Bourbon1,84314
Brown1,3116
Butler8,15436
Chase2901
Chautauqua3073
Cherokee3,07416
Cheyenne3793
Clark254
Clay8833
Cloud1,04210
Coffey8002
Comanche186
Cowley4,26948
Crawford5,761106
Decatur2811
Dickinson2,02338
Doniphan1,16539
Douglas9,66052
Edwards270
Elk190
Ellis3,8334
Ellsworth1,23111
Finney6,03319
Ford5,98033
Franklin2,91417
Geary4,021109
Gove3882
Graham2692
Grant9956
Gray644
Greeley108
Greenwood6505
Hamilton213
Harper6515
Harvey3,86211
Haskell434
Hodgeman214
Jackson1,52224
Jefferson1,89614
Jewell215
Johnson64,998300
Kearny5891
Kingman8417
Kiowa243
Labette3,10029
Lane1352
Leavenworth8,29557
Lincoln281
Linn98610
Logan3071
Lyon4,51038
Marion1,1471
Marshall1,2259
McPherson3,46213
Meade519
Miami3,08714
Mitchell5861
Montgomery3,80027
Morris6483
Morton277
Nemaha1,62020
Neosho2,08538
Ness3892
Norton1,2492
Osage1,3839
Osborne3005
Ottawa5946
Pawnee1,1801
Phillips7288
Pottawatomie2,24122
Pratt8843
Rawlins335
Reno8,93415
Republic6834
Rice1,1139
Riley6,84384
Rooks6693
Rush445
Russell8923
Saline6,836112
Scott6204
Sedgwick61,624368
Seward3,9892
Shawnee19,25578
Sheridan442
Sherman6782
Smith2872
Stafford3764
Stanton201
Stevens587
Sumner2,3538
Thomas1,1368
Trego419
Wabaunsee7857
Wallace1973
Washington5742
Wichita2271
Wilson1,14510
Woodson2535
Wyandotte23,106146
Dundy, NE706
Furnas, NE1,359
Hitchcock, NE1,687
Red Willow, NE4,010
Beaver, OK475
Harper, OK428 
Kay, OK5,561 
Texas, OK3,595 

