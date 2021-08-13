Kansas coronavirus: 28 more deaths, 82 new hospitalizations, 16,000 more vaccinations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Coronavirus cases continue to climb in Kansas. In the past two days, 2,991 more Kansans have tested positive for the virus. That’s the biggest jump in the past six months. We will provide the number of people who tested negative when it is available.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also reports 28 more deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,385. Another 82 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since Wednesday. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

The KDHE continues to see cases of the COVID-19 delta variant in the state. In the past two days, 150 more Kansans were diagnosed with the variant. See the charts below for the county-by-county numbers.

More than 16,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were given since Wednesday: 10,193 Kansans got their first dose, and 5,952 Kansans got their second dose.

Of eligible Kansans, 59.67% are armed with at least one dose of vaccine, while 51.39% have finished getting their COVID-19 vaccinations.