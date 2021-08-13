Click here for coronavirus updates

Kansas coronavirus: 28 more deaths, 82 new hospitalizations, 16,000 more vaccinations

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Coronavirus cases continue to climb in Kansas. In the past two days, 2,991 more Kansans have tested positive for the virus. That’s the biggest jump in the past six months. We will provide the number of people who tested negative when it is available.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also reports 28 more deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,385. Another 82 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since Wednesday. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

The KDHE continues to see cases of the COVID-19 delta variant in the state. In the past two days, 150 more Kansans were diagnosed with the variant. See the charts below for the county-by-county numbers.

More than 16,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were given since Wednesday: 10,193 Kansans got their first dose, and 5,952 Kansans got their second dose.

Of eligible Kansans, 59.67% are armed with at least one dose of vaccine, while 51.39% have finished getting their COVID-19 vaccinations.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,44129
Anderson9177
Atchison1,86526
Barber3993
Barton2,79334
Bourbon1,90917
Brown1,3286
Butler8,32537
Chase2931
Chautauqua3123
Cherokee3,15116
Cheyenne3803
Clark260
Clay8933
Cloud1,05312
Coffey8082
Comanche188
Cowley4,34450
Crawford5,901109
Decatur2811
Dickinson2,06139
Doniphan1,19043
Douglas9,87152
Edwards276
Elk199
Ellis3,8604
Ellsworth1,24812
Finney6,08529
Ford6,07645
Franklin2,96017
Geary4,082118
Gove3923
Graham2702
Grant1,0096
Gray6541
Greeley114
Greenwood6596
Hamilton216
Harper6536
Harvey3,91215
Haskell440
Hodgeman216
Jackson1,54928
Jefferson1,93317
Jewell216
Johnson66,044321
Kearny5921
Kingman8489
Kiowa252
Labette3,15130
Lane1362
Leavenworth8,50073
Lincoln284
Linn1,03011
Logan3101
Lyon4,59846
Marion1,1581
Marshall1,2429
McPherson3,49313
Meade5282
Miami3,14314
Mitchell5863
Montgomery3,92929
Morris6613
Morton277
Nemaha1,64320
Neosho2,12039
Ness3943
Norton1,2512
Osage1,41311
Osborne3056
Ottawa6099
Pawnee1,1821
Phillips7329
Pottawatomie2,29224
Pratt9033
Rawlins337
Reno9,04217
Republic6895
Rice1,1169
Riley6,90092
Rooks6704
Rush4472
Russell8963
Saline6,934125
Scott6254
Sedgwick62,589399
Seward4,0142
Shawnee19,717100
Sheridan447
Sherman6863
Smith2882
Stafford3815
Stanton2063
Stevens5942
Sumner2,3859
Thomas1,1549
Trego421
Wabaunsee7929
Wallace1983
Washington5783
Wichita2301
Wilson1,17312
Woodson2584
Wyandotte23,573152
Beaver, OK480
Harper, OK429 
Kay, OK5,671 
Texas, OK3,605 

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated: Aug. 13, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Aug. 13, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

