Kansas coronavirus: 35 more deaths, 120 new hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas health officials say the number of deaths linked to COVID-19 has increased by 35 since Monday, the biggest increase since March. The Kansas death toll is 5,357.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also reports 120 new hospitalizations since Monday, the biggest jump since late January. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

In the past two days, 2,741 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus while 3,178 have tested negative.

The state says 91 more Kansans have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 delta variant. The county-by-county information is in the charts below.

The KDHE shows more than 11,000 Kansans got vaccinated against COVID-19 since Monday — 7,192 got their first dose, while 4,381 got their second dose.

Of Kansans who are eligible to be vaccinated, 59.3% are armed with at least one dose of vaccine, while 51.1% have finished their vaccinations.