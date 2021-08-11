Click here for coronavirus updates

Kansas coronavirus: 35 more deaths, 120 new hospitalizations

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas health officials say the number of deaths linked to COVID-19 has increased by 35 since Monday, the biggest increase since March. The Kansas death toll is 5,357.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also reports 120 new hospitalizations since Monday, the biggest jump since late January. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

In the past two days, 2,741 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus while 3,178 have tested negative.

The state says 91 more Kansans have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 delta variant. The county-by-county information is in the charts below.

The KDHE shows more than 11,000 Kansans got vaccinated against COVID-19 since Monday — 7,192 got their first dose, while 4,381 got their second dose.

Of Kansans who are eligible to be vaccinated, 59.3% are armed with at least one dose of vaccine, while 51.1% have finished their vaccinations.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,42526
Anderson9107
Atchison1,84424
Barber3973
Barton2,78131
Bourbon1,87515
Brown1,3156
Butler8,24136
Chase2931
Chautauqua3093
Cherokee3,10614
Cheyenne3803
Clark258
Clay8923
Cloud1,04712
Coffey8032
Comanche187
Cowley4,30848
Crawford5,847108
Decatur2811
Dickinson2,04539
Doniphan1,17640
Douglas9,76252
Edwards274
Elk199
Ellis3,8484
Ellsworth1,23811
Finney6,04822
Ford6,03439
Franklin2,93117
Geary4,055114
Gove3893
Graham2692
Grant1,0016
Gray648
Greeley112
Greenwood6576
Hamilton215
Harper6526
Harvey3,89513
Haskell432
Hodgeman216
Jackson1,53427
Jefferson1,91917
Jewell216
Johnson65,430302
Kearny5901
Kingman8438
Kiowa248
Labette3,12229
Lane1352
Leavenworth8,40265
Lincoln283
Linn1,01711
Logan3091
Lyon4,55140
Marion1,1561
Marshall1,2359
McPherson3,47813
Meade524
Miami3,11814
Mitchell5863
Montgomery3,86627
Morris6513
Morton278
Nemaha1,62920
Neosho2,10339
Ness3903
Norton1,2512
Osage1,39710
Osborne3016
Ottawa6027
Pawnee1,1801
Phillips7308
Pottawatomie2,26322
Pratt8943
Rawlins335
Reno8,99315
Republic6864
Rice1,1149
Riley6,87386
Rooks6704
Rush447
Russell8953
Saline6,892117
Scott6234
Sedgwick62,046375
Seward4,0002
Shawnee19,49091
Sheridan444
Sherman6843
Smith2882
Stafford3794
Stanton2033
Stevens5901
Sumner2,3648
Thomas1,1428
Trego419
Wabaunsee7889
Wallace1973
Washington5802
Wichita2291
Wilson1,15910
Woodson2555
Wyandotte23,326146
Beaver, OK475
Harper, OK428 
Kay, OK5,561 
Texas, OK3,595 

Kansas, Nebraska, and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated: Aug. 11, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Aug. 11, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories