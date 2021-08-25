KDHE reports 37 more deaths, 101 new hospitalizations in Kansas, cluster of cases at Bethel College

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials are reporting 3,478 new coronavirus cases in Kansas. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says at least 14 cases are in the Bethel College Football program.

The KDHE releases information about coronavirus clusters each Wednesday. However, it only releases the names of locations with five or more cases in the last two weeks. Of the 151 active COVID-19 clusters in Kansas this week, the KDHE says only 17 met that criteria, including Bethel. See the full list below.

On Friday, Bethel reported that 2.6% of the campus community has tested positive for the coronavirus. The campus is in its orange status. That means no non-essential visitors, dining service is pick-up only, and masks are required in all indoor and outdoor spaces.

Across the state, the KDHE says 37 more deaths have been linked to COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the Kansas death toll to 5,535. In addition, there have been 101 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past two days. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

The state says 120 more Kansans have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 delta variant. We include the county delta variant information in the charts below.

More than 14,000 Kansans got a COVID-19 vaccination since Monday: 6,607 of them got their first dose, while 7,522 got their second dose.

The KDHE says that of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, 61.33% are armed with at least one dose, while 52.97% have finished the current vaccination series. Information about people who have received the third dose is not available yet.

COVID-19 exposure locations

Type Facility City County Last Onset Date Cases within

last 14 days College or University Bethel College Football Team North Newton Harvey Aug. 20 14 Corrections Butler County Jail El Dorado Butler Aug. 23 31 Sedgwick County Jail Wichita Sedgwick Aug. 18 27 Day Care Country Child Care Maize Sedgwick Aug. 15 6 Kiddi Kollege #7 Overland Park Johnson Aug. 17 13 New City Early Learning Academy Shawnee Johnson Aug. 23 5 Group Living Kansas Neurological Institute KNI Topeka Shawnee Aug. 20 16 Long Term Care Brighton Place West Topeka Shawnee Aug. 20 14 Derby Health and Rehab Derby Sedgwick Aug. 18 8 Family Health and Rehabilitation Wichita Sedgwick Aug. 22 9 Kidron-Bethel Village North Newton Harvey Aug. 17 5 Meadowbrook Gardner Johnson Aug. 17 6 Riverbend Long Term Care Facility Kansas City Wyandotte Aug. 17 7 The Cedars McPherson McPherson Aug. 23 11 Private Business Dynamax, Inc. Wamego Pottawatomie Aug. 16 7 Public Event Dodge City Days Dodge City Ford Aug. 16 7 Religious Gathering Monte De Sion Church Johnson Stanton Aug. 17 5 (Source: KDHE)