KDHE reports 37 more deaths, 101 new hospitalizations in Kansas, cluster of cases at Bethel College

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials are reporting 3,478 new coronavirus cases in Kansas. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says at least 14 cases are in the Bethel College Football program.

The KDHE releases information about coronavirus clusters each Wednesday. However, it only releases the names of locations with five or more cases in the last two weeks. Of the 151 active COVID-19 clusters in Kansas this week, the KDHE says only 17 met that criteria, including Bethel. See the full list below.

On Friday, Bethel reported that 2.6% of the campus community has tested positive for the coronavirus. The campus is in its orange status. That means no non-essential visitors, dining service is pick-up only, and masks are required in all indoor and outdoor spaces.

Across the state, the KDHE says 37 more deaths have been linked to COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the Kansas death toll to 5,535. In addition, there have been 101 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past two days. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

The state says 120 more Kansans have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 delta variant. We include the county delta variant information in the charts below.

More than 14,000 Kansans got a COVID-19 vaccination since Monday: 6,607 of them got their first dose, while 7,522 got their second dose.

The KDHE says that of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, 61.33% are armed with at least one dose, while 52.97% have finished the current vaccination series. Information about people who have received the third dose is not available yet.

COVID-19 exposure locations

TypeFacilityCityCountyLast Onset DateCases within
last 14 days
College or UniversityBethel College Football TeamNorth NewtonHarveyAug. 2014
CorrectionsButler County JailEl DoradoButlerAug. 2331
Sedgwick County JailWichitaSedgwickAug. 1827
Day CareCountry Child CareMaizeSedgwickAug. 156
Kiddi Kollege #7Overland ParkJohnsonAug. 1713
New City Early Learning AcademyShawneeJohnsonAug. 235
Group LivingKansas Neurological Institute KNITopekaShawneeAug. 2016
Long Term CareBrighton Place WestTopekaShawneeAug. 2014
Derby Health and RehabDerbySedgwickAug. 188
Family Health and RehabilitationWichitaSedgwickAug. 229
Kidron-Bethel VillageNorth NewtonHarveyAug. 175
MeadowbrookGardnerJohnsonAug. 176
Riverbend Long Term Care FacilityKansas CityWyandotteAug. 177
The CedarsMcPhersonMcPhersonAug. 2311
Private BusinessDynamax, Inc.WamegoPottawatomieAug. 167
Public EventDodge City DaysDodge CityFordAug. 167
Religious GatheringMonte De Sion ChurchJohnsonStantonAug. 175
(Source: KDHE)
CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,53633
Anderson9417
Atchison1,93828
Barber4056
Barton2,87141
Bourbon2,04618
Brown1,3699
Butler8,79747
Chase2971
Chautauqua3343
Cherokee3,24817
Cheyenne3833
Clark2691
Clay9243
Cloud1,10916
Coffey8512
Comanche195
Cowley4,55450
Crawford6,092112
Decatur2871
Dickinson2,18345
Doniphan1,23546
Douglas10,26059
Edwards2821
Elk212
Ellis3,9765
Ellsworth1,27515
Finney6,23939
Ford6,27171
Franklin3,07820
Geary4,183123
Gove3966
Graham2833
Grant1,03615
Gray6697
Greeley120
Greenwood7738
Hamilton219
Harper6707
Harvey4,06018
Haskell4666
Hodgeman222
Jackson1,65430
Jefferson2,04620
Jewell2212
Johnson68,446368
Kearny62410
Kingman87210
Kiowa2661
Labette3,25935
Lane1392
Leavenworth8,89485
Lincoln286
Linn1,09520
Logan3202
Lyon4,73153
Marion1,1993
Marshall1,28912
McPherson3,63016
Meade5404
Miami3,29915
Mitchell5974
Montgomery4,31530
Morris6843
Morton2821
Nemaha1,68522
Neosho2,20842
Ness4076
Norton1,2857
Osage1,53815
Osborne30710
Ottawa62711
Pawnee1,2041
Phillips74210
Pottawatomie2,40745
Pratt9494
Rawlins337
Reno9,35122
Republic7066
Rice1,14712
Riley7,027102
Rooks6734
Rush4592
Russell91914
Saline7,155151
Scott6404
Sedgwick65,132432
Seward4,0993
Shawnee21,188108
Sheridan4511
Sherman6985
Smith2892
Stafford3947
Stanton2285
Stevens6283
Sumner2,49016
Thomas1,18412
Trego427
Wabaunsee82011
Wallace2013
Washington6083
Wichita2391
Wilson1,22617
Woodson2784
Wyandotte24,726165
Beaver, OK485
Harper, OK433 
Kay, OK5,949 
Texas, OK3,660 

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated: Aug. 25, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Aug. 25, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

