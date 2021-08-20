Click here for coronavirus updates

Kansas coronavirus: 38 more deaths, 106 new hospitalizations

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state is reporting another jump in coronavirus cases in Kansas. In just the past two days, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 2,675 more Kansans tested positive for the virus, while 4,218 tested negative.

The KDHE says 38 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,494. Also, since Wednesday, 106 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. The KDHE releases the data each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, but it does not track recoveries.

In the past two days, another 55 Kansans tested positive for the COVID-19 delta variant. The variant is in 90% of Kansas counties. We have included the information in the charts below.

The KDHE says more than 15,000 Kansans got a COVID-19 vaccination in the past two days — 7,256 Kansans got their first dose of vaccine, while 8,357 Kansans got their second dose.

The KDHE says that of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, 60.7% have at least one dose of vaccine in them, while 52.3% have finished the current vaccination series.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,50729
Anderson9307
Atchison1,91528
Barber4025
Barton2,83337
Bourbon1,99818
Brown1,3609
Butler8,58942
Chase2941
Chautauqua3233
Cherokee3,21716
Cheyenne3813
Clark2671
Clay9133
Cloud1,08515
Coffey8322
Comanche192
Cowley4,47650
Crawford6,020117
Decatur2851
Dickinson2,12642
Doniphan1,21743
Douglas10,08258
Edwards278
Elk207
Ellis3,9145
Ellsworth1,25915
Finney6,15535
Ford6,19361
Franklin3,03220
Geary4,141120
Gove3956
Graham2812
Grant1,02810
Gray6616
Greeley117
Greenwood6977
Hamilton217
Harper6617
Harvey3,99916
Haskell4565
Hodgeman220
Jackson1,59330
Jefferson2,00020
Jewell2191
Johnson67,490335
Kearny6103
Kingman8599
Kiowa262
Labette3,21735
Lane1372
Leavenworth8,72983
Lincoln286
Linn1,06314
Logan3182
Lyon4,66752
Marion1,1813
Marshall1,2569
McPherson3,57415
Meade5333
Miami3,24315
Mitchell5914
Montgomery4,11929
Morris6773
Morton2801
Nemaha1,67321
Neosho2,17741
Ness4045
Norton1,2734
Osage1,48215
Osborne3068
Ottawa62011
Pawnee1,1911
Phillips74110
Pottawatomie2,37837
Pratt9333
Rawlins337
Reno9,17620
Republic6996
Rice1,12911
Riley6,98598
Rooks6734
Rush4572
Russell90911
Saline7,069144
Scott6364
Sedgwick63,870415
Seward4,0532
Shawnee20,595107
Sheridan4491
Sherman6914
Smith2882
Stafford3895
Stanton2213
Stevens6082
Sumner2,43815
Thomas1,16710
Trego424
Wabaunsee81011
Wallace2013
Washington5893
Wichita2361
Wilson1,20515
Woodson2754
Wyandotte24,249157
Beaver, OK482
Harper, OK430 
Kay, OK5,795 
Texas, OK3,625 

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated: Aug. 20, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Aug. 20, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

