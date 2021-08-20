Kansas coronavirus: 38 more deaths, 106 new hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state is reporting another jump in coronavirus cases in Kansas. In just the past two days, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 2,675 more Kansans tested positive for the virus, while 4,218 tested negative.

The KDHE says 38 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,494. Also, since Wednesday, 106 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. The KDHE releases the data each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, but it does not track recoveries.

In the past two days, another 55 Kansans tested positive for the COVID-19 delta variant. The variant is in 90% of Kansas counties. We have included the information in the charts below.

The KDHE says more than 15,000 Kansans got a COVID-19 vaccination in the past two days — 7,256 Kansans got their first dose of vaccine, while 8,357 Kansans got their second dose.

The KDHE says that of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, 60.7% have at least one dose of vaccine in them, while 52.3% have finished the current vaccination series.