Kansas coronavirus: 62 more deaths, 98 new hospitalizations

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas is seeing its biggest jump in coronavirus cases since late January. And the number of deaths linked to COVID-19 is the worst since early March.

Since Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 62 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID. It brings the state’s death toll to 5,456.

The KDHE also says COVID-related hospitalizations are up by 98 since Monday. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

In the past two days, 3,006 more Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus, 4,196 tested negative. In addition, the KDHE says cases of the COVID-19 delta variant increased by 151. Find county information in the charts below.

The number of vaccinated Kansans continues to jump by the thousands. Since Monday, the KDHE reports 7,497 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,912 Kansans got their second dose.

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 60.4% have at least one dose in them, and 52% have finished getting their vaccinations, at least until booster shots begin.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,48629
Anderson9257
Atchison1,89328
Barber4024
Barton2,81837
Bourbon1,96518
Brown1,3549
Butler8,50740
Chase2941
Chautauqua3193
Cherokee3,19616
Cheyenne3813
Clark2611
Clay9073
Cloud1,07113
Coffey8192
Comanche192
Cowley4,43750
Crawford5,983112
Decatur2851
Dickinson2,10742
Doniphan1,20743
Douglas10,02258
Edwards277
Elk204
Ellis3,8905
Ellsworth1,25513
Finney6,13532
Ford6,15959
Franklin3,02120
Geary4,119120
Gove3936
Graham2762
Grant1,0217
Gray6606
Greeley117
Greenwood6887
Hamilton215
Harper6567
Harvey3,98316
Haskell4524
Hodgeman217
Jackson1,58230
Jefferson1,97819
Jewell219
Johnson67,036334
Kearny5971
Kingman8549
Kiowa256
Labette3,19635
Lane1372
Leavenworth8,65283
Lincoln285
Linn1,05414
Logan3141
Lyon4,64652
Marion1,1741
Marshall1,2509
McPherson3,54315
Meade5323
Miami3,19514
Mitchell5884
Montgomery4,03829
Morris6693
Morton2811
Nemaha1,66121
Neosho2,15441
Ness4004
Norton1,2654
Osage1,45314
Osborne3038
Ottawa61211
Pawnee1,1871
Phillips73410
Pottawatomie2,35133
Pratt9193
Rawlins337
Reno9,12118
Republic6945
Rice1,12311
Riley6,96098
Rooks6714
Rush4532
Russell9063
Saline7,021144
Scott6344
Sedgwick63,449411
Seward4,0432
Shawnee20,330105
Sheridan4491
Sherman6904
Smith2882
Stafford3865
Stanton2153
Stevens6032
Sumner2,42212
Thomas1,16110
Trego423
Wabaunsee8069
Wallace2013
Washington5873
Wichita2351
Wilson1,20113
Woodson2644
Wyandotte24,033157
Beaver, OK482
Harper, OK430 
Kay, OK5,795 
Texas, OK3,625 

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated: Aug. 18, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Aug. 18, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

