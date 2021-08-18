Kansas coronavirus: 62 more deaths, 98 new hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas is seeing its biggest jump in coronavirus cases since late January. And the number of deaths linked to COVID-19 is the worst since early March.

Since Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 62 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID. It brings the state’s death toll to 5,456.

The KDHE also says COVID-related hospitalizations are up by 98 since Monday. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

In the past two days, 3,006 more Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus, 4,196 tested negative. In addition, the KDHE says cases of the COVID-19 delta variant increased by 151. Find county information in the charts below.

The number of vaccinated Kansans continues to jump by the thousands. Since Monday, the KDHE reports 7,497 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,912 Kansans got their second dose.

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 60.4% have at least one dose in them, and 52% have finished getting their vaccinations, at least until booster shots begin.