Kansas coronavirus: 85 more hospitalizations, almost 14,000 more immunizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment continues to track a rise in coronavirus cases in Kansas.

The KDHE says 2,177 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two days, while 3,867 have tested negative. Of those who have tested positive recently, 72 have the COVID-19 delta variant. See the county-by-county data in the charts below.

Since Wednesday, 13 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 5,299. Also, 85 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

In the meantime, Kansans continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The KDHE says 9,178 more Kansans got their first dose since Wednesday and 4,789 got their second dose.

Of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, 58.6% have received at least one dose and 50.7% have completed their vaccinations.