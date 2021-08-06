Click here for coronavirus updates

Kansas coronavirus: 85 more hospitalizations, almost 14,000 more immunizations

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment continues to track a rise in coronavirus cases in Kansas.

The KDHE says 2,177 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two days, while 3,867 have tested negative. Of those who have tested positive recently, 72 have the COVID-19 delta variant. See the county-by-county data in the charts below.

Since Wednesday, 13 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 5,299. Also, 85 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

In the meantime, Kansans continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The KDHE says 9,178 more Kansans got their first dose since Wednesday and 4,789 got their second dose.

Of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, 58.6% have received at least one dose and 50.7% have completed their vaccinations.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,40222
Anderson9007
Atchison1,78219
Barber3921
Barton2,74629
Bourbon1,80214
Brown1,3045
Butler8,08434
Chase2901
Chautauqua3073
Cherokee3,05216
Cheyenne3783
Clark254
Clay8783
Cloud1,0348
Coffey7952
Comanche185
Cowley4,25639
Crawford5,725105
Decatur2811
Dickinson2,00935
Doniphan1,15835
Douglas9,58248
Edwards270
Elk190
Ellis3,8224
Ellsworth1,23011
Finney6,01216
Ford5,94228
Franklin2,89713
Geary3,997101
Gove3902
Graham2712
Grant9976
Gray643
Greeley106
Greenwood6414
Hamilton214
Harper6433
Harvey3,84410
Haskell432
Hodgeman214
Jackson1,50922
Jefferson1,87712
Jewell215
Johnson64,508214
Kearny5881
Kingman8337
Kiowa241
Labette3,07529
Lane1351
Leavenworth8,20745
Lincoln277
Linn97410
Logan3082
Lyon4,47131
Marion1,1441
Marshall1,2178
McPherson3,45113
Meade516
Miami3,07013
Mitchell5841
Montgomery3,75427
Morris6473
Morton277
Nemaha1,61020
Neosho2,07136
Ness3862
Norton1,2452
Osage1,3737
Osborne3004
Ottawa5905
Pawnee1,1791
Phillips7277
Pottawatomie2,22021
Pratt8783
Rawlins335
Reno8,88615
Republic6813
Rice1,1109
Riley6,81784
Rooks6683
Rush444
Russell8923
Saline6,80288
Scott6194
Sedgwick60,963353
Seward3,9742
Shawnee19,03570
Sheridan441
Sherman6772
Smith2872
Stafford3744
Stanton200
Stevens583
Sumner2,3387
Thomas1,1318
Trego416
Wabaunsee7776
Wallace1942
Washington5732
Wichita227
Wilson1,1339
Woodson2505
Wyandotte22,892124
Dundy, NE706
Furnas, NE1,359
Hitchcock, NE1,687
Red Willow, NE4,010
Beaver, OK475
Harper, OK428 
Kay, OK5,561 
Texas, OK3,595 

Kansas, Nebraska, and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated: Aug. 6, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Aug. 6, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories