Kansas coronavirus: Another 2,000 cases, 8 more deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of coronavirus cases in Kansas jumped by 2,001 in two days time. That’s the second time this week the cases increased by more than 2,000.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says eight more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19 and there have been 68 new hospitalizations. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

The state is also reporting 110 more cases of the COVID-19 delta variant. The county-by-county information is in the charts below.

More than 50% of the state’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The KDHE reports 1.4 million eligible Kansans have been armed with at least one dose of the vaccine.