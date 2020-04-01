Watch Live: Governor gives update on coronavirus, Kansas cases climb to 482, up from 428

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Cases of coronavirus in Kansas climbed to 482 on Wednesday. It is up slightly from 428 on Tuesday. The Kansas Department of Health said there have been 10 deaths.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and the KDHE will give a briefing at 2 p.m. Wednesday. We will stream it live here on KSN.com.

Total Positive Cases: 482

Private Labs: 361

Kansas Health and Environmental Lab: (KHEL) 121

Deaths (included in above numbers): 10

Out-of-State Resident Positive Cases*: (not counted in KS #s) 2

Total Negative Cases for Kansans: 5,411

POSITIVE COUNTY CASES:

Atchison 1

Finney 1

Lyon 12

Reno 8

Barton 2

Franklin 7

McPherson 5

Riley 4

Bourbon 3

Gove 1

Mitchell 2

Saline 1

Butler 5

Harvey 2

Montgomery 6

Sedgwick 64

Chautauqua 1

Jackson 1

Morris 2

Shawnee 18

Cherokee 3

Jefferson 1

Neosho 1

Stafford 1

Clay 1

Johnson 143

Osage 3

Stevens 1

Coffey 16

Labette 1

Ottawa 1

Sumner 1

Crawford 5**

Leavenworth 25

Pottawatomie 2

Woodson 3

Doniphan 1

Linn 5

Pratt 1

Wyandotte 93

Douglas 31**

*Ford and Miami Counties reported positive cases in out-of-state residents.

**1 case in Douglas and 2 cases in Crawford are presumptive positive at a reference lab, but were not confirmed through the KDHE lab, so are included in the county numbers, but not in the overall state total or demographics at this time