Kansas coronavirus cases climb to 900 with 27 deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 900 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.

There have been 27 deaths and 223 hospitalizations.

The number of cases on Monday was at 845.

Governor Laura Kelly will give an update at 2:00 Tuesday. You can watch it here on KSN.com.

  • Atchison County: 2
  • Barber County: 1
  • Barton County: 3
  • Bourbon County: 6
  • Butler County: 8
  • Chautauqua County: 3
  • Cherokee County: 5
  • Clay County: 1
  • Cloud County: 2
  • Coffey County: 32
  • Cowley County: 1
  • Crawford County: 4
  • Doniphan County: 1
  • Douglas County: 38
  • Finney County: 10
  • Ford County: 1
  • Franklin County: 10
  • Geary County: 4
  • Gove County: 1
  • Greenwood County: 1
  • Harvey County: 4
  • Jackson County: 1
  • Jefferson County: 3
  • Jewell County: 1
  • Johnson County: 219
  • Labette County: 8
  • Leavenworth County: 43
  • Linn County: 5
  • Lyon County: 24
  • Marion County: 3
  • McPherson County: 10
  • Miami County: 2
  • Mitchell County: 2
  • Montgomery County: 9
  • Morris County: 2
  • Morton County: 1
  • Neosho County: 1
  • Osage County: 3
  • Osborne County: 2
  • Ottawa County: 3
  • Pottawatomie County: 3
  • Pratt County: 1
  • Reno County: 10
  • Republic County: 2
  • Riley County: 17
  • Rooks County: 1
  • Saline County: 7
  • Scott County: 1
  • Sedgwick County: 134
  • Seward County: 1
  • Shawnee County: 43
  • Stafford County: 1
  • Stevens County: 1
  • Sumner County: 2
  • Wabaunsee County: 1
  • Woodson County: 3
  • Wyandotte County: 192
  • Beaver County, OK: 1
  • Kay County, OK: 33
  • Texas County, OK: 3

