WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus this week compared to last week. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) shows that 2,017 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the past seven days. That number is 443 higher than the previous seven days.

The KDHE said the seven-day average of cases is 259 which is 63 more than last week. The state did not release any new information about COVID-19 variant numbers.

COVID-19 hospitalizations did not fluctuate much. There are 81 people hospitalized with the virus this week, four more than last week. Of those, 75 are adults and six are children. Thirteen of the adults are in intensive care.

The Kansas COVID-19 death toll increased by 38, bringing it to 8,635. Only two of the deaths happened in the past week. When the death toll increases, it is sometimes because officials have finalized death certificates from older cases. The seven-day rolling average of daily new deaths decreased to zero.

The KDHE data shows more than 23,000 Kansans got COVID-19 vaccinations in the past week:

  • 2,606 got their first dose
  • 3,421 got a second dose
  • 17,005 got a third dose


Of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, 66.98% have received at least one dose, while 58.4% have completed a vaccine series.

The KDHE releases its coronavirus updates each Friday afternoon.

CountyConfirmed
Allen3,966
Anderson2,123
Atchison4,297
Barber1,041
Barton6,496
Bourbon4,385
Brown2,687
Butler19,033
Chase673
Chautauqua844
Cherokee6,149
Cheyenne652
Clark504
Clay1,975
Cloud2,219
Coffey2,424
Comanche439
Cowley10,147
Crawford11,915
Decatur616
Dickinson4,805
Doniphan2,447
Douglas26,285
Edwards556
Elk570
Ellis7,143
Ellsworth2,014
Finney11,275
Ford10,621
Franklin6,979
Geary9,234
Gove786
Graham565
Grant2,203
Gray1,233
Greeley331
Greenwood1,795
Hamilton464
Harper1,651
Harvey9,609
Haskell962
Hodgeman411
Jackson3,898
Jefferson4,814
Jewell786
Johnson146,955
Kearny1,236
Kingman1,962
Kiowa666
Labette6,615
Lane295
Leavenworth19,463
Lincoln623
Linn2,823
Logan843
Lyon9,980
Marion3,333
Marshall2,557
McPherson7,820
Meade1,220
Miami7,813
Mitchell1,426
Montgomery9,428
Morris1,508
Morton620
Nemaha3,238
Neosho5,159
Ness780
Norton2,153
Osage3,922
Osborne803
Ottawa1,208
Pawnee2,137
Phillips1,357
Pottawatomie5,754
Pratt1,926
Rawlins678
Reno18,594
Republic1,348
Rice2,611
Riley13,624
Rooks1,371
Rush808
Russell1,882
Saline14,124
Scott1,275
Sedgwick144,967
Seward6,913
Shawnee48,484
Sheridan785
Sherman1,511
Smith644
Stafford1,139
Stanton426
Stevens1,464
Sumner5,717
Thomas2,389
Trego755
Wabaunsee1,638
Wallace438
Washington1,396
Wichita493
Wilson2,822
Woodson796
Wyandotte47,076

CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:
Low (green): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)
Medium (yellow): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)
High (orange): Should wear mask indoors in public
Kansas coronavirus cases updated Apr. 29, 2022
CDC Community transmission rates updated Apr. 29, 2022
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Centers for Disease Control