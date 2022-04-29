WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus this week compared to last week. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) shows that 2,017 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the past seven days. That number is 443 higher than the previous seven days.

The KDHE said the seven-day average of cases is 259 which is 63 more than last week. The state did not release any new information about COVID-19 variant numbers.

COVID-19 hospitalizations did not fluctuate much. There are 81 people hospitalized with the virus this week, four more than last week. Of those, 75 are adults and six are children. Thirteen of the adults are in intensive care.

The Kansas COVID-19 death toll increased by 38, bringing it to 8,635. Only two of the deaths happened in the past week. When the death toll increases, it is sometimes because officials have finalized death certificates from older cases. The seven-day rolling average of daily new deaths decreased to zero.

The KDHE data shows more than 23,000 Kansans got COVID-19 vaccinations in the past week:

2,606 got their first dose

3,421 got a second dose

17,005 got a third dose



Of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, 66.98% have received at least one dose, while 58.4% have completed a vaccine series.

The KDHE releases its coronavirus updates each Friday afternoon.