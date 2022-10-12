WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansans continue to roll up their sleeves to get vaccinated against COVID-19. In the past week, health workers administered almost 40,000 doses:

  • 3,022 Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
  • 3,779 got a second dose
  • 33,089 got a booster dose

The percentage of Kansans who have received at least one dose is 64.5%, while 56.5% have completed a vaccine series.

COVID-19 continues to be a health concern. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the state’s death toll increased by 17 since its last update. Five of those deaths happened in the past week.

The KDHE reports that 2,866 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus in the last seven days. That’s a thousand more than the previous week. However, the state says the seven-day average of new cases remained about the same at 266.

Some of the cases are tested for variants. The KDHE says 82 of the recent cases came back as being the BA.4/BA.5 subvariants.

During a check of Kansas hospitals on Tuesday, the KDHE learned there are 119 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. That is down 21 from last week.

  • 118 of the patients are adults
  • One is a child
  • 15 of the patients are in intensive care
CountyTotal Cases
Allen4,677
Anderson2,446
Atchison4,792
Barber1,141
Barton7,254
Bourbon5,184
Brown3,033
Butler21,277
Chase754
Chautauqua949
Cherokee6,954
Cheyenne696
Clark545
Clay2,253
Cloud2,464
Coffey2,678
Comanche484
Cowley11,851
Crawford14,076
Decatur683
Dickinson5,545
Doniphan2,724
Douglas31,841
Edwards634
Elk634
Ellis7,968
Ellsworth2,317
Finney12,483
Ford11,706
Franklin7,725
Geary10,778
Gove889
Graham647
Grant2,646
Gray1,316
Greeley380
Greenwood2,052
Hamilton534
Harper1,798
Harvey11,137
Haskell1,051
Hodgeman468
Jackson4,335
Jefferson5,399
Jewell893
Johnson168,758
Kearny1,349
Kingman2,200
Kiowa716
Labette7,511
Lane342
Leavenworth22,826
Lincoln678
Linn3,282
Logan944
Lyon11,319
Marion3,724
Marshall2,804
McPherson8,927
Meade1,317
Miami9,057
Mitchell1,621
Montgomery10,514
Morris1,689
Morton670
Nemaha3,644
Neosho5,757
Ness832
Norton2,353
Osage4,463
Osborne913
Ottawa1,375
Pawnee2,426
Phillips1,550
Pottawatomie6,626
Pratt2,106
Rawlins716
Reno21,253
Republic1,468
Rice2,918
Riley15,476
Rooks1,540
Rush886
Russell2,046
Saline16,116
Scott1,445
Sedgwick162,913
Seward7,755
Shawnee56,422
Sheridan863
Sherman1,669
Smith717
Stafford1,318
Stanton468
Stevens1,741
Sumner6,301
Thomas2,786
Trego852
Wabaunsee1,818
Wallace472
Washington1,536
Wichita563
Wilson3,212
Woodson934
Wyandotte52,475

CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:
Low (green): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)
Medium (yellow): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)
High (orange): Should wear mask indoors in public
Kansas coronavirus cases updated Oct. 12, 2022
CDC Community transmission rates updated Oct. 6, 2022
Number of cases listed is total since pandemic began
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Centers for Disease Control

