WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansans continue to roll up their sleeves to get vaccinated against COVID-19. In the past week, health workers administered almost 40,000 doses:

3,022 Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

3,779 got a second dose

33,089 got a booster dose

The percentage of Kansans who have received at least one dose is 64.5%, while 56.5% have completed a vaccine series.

COVID-19 continues to be a health concern. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says the state’s death toll increased by 17 since its last update. Five of those deaths happened in the past week.

The KDHE reports that 2,866 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus in the last seven days. That’s a thousand more than the previous week. However, the state says the seven-day average of new cases remained about the same at 266.

Some of the cases are tested for variants. The KDHE says 82 of the recent cases came back as being the BA.4/BA.5 subvariants.

During a check of Kansas hospitals on Tuesday, the KDHE learned there are 119 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. That is down 21 from last week.

118 of the patients are adults

One is a child

15 of the patients are in intensive care

County Total Cases Allen 4,677 Anderson 2,446 Atchison 4,792 Barber 1,141 Barton 7,254 Bourbon 5,184 Brown 3,033 Butler 21,277 Chase 754 Chautauqua 949 Cherokee 6,954 Cheyenne 696 Clark 545 Clay 2,253 Cloud 2,464 Coffey 2,678 Comanche 484 Cowley 11,851 Crawford 14,076 Decatur 683 Dickinson 5,545 Doniphan 2,724 Douglas 31,841 Edwards 634 Elk 634 Ellis 7,968 Ellsworth 2,317 Finney 12,483 Ford 11,706 Franklin 7,725 Geary 10,778 Gove 889 Graham 647 Grant 2,646 Gray 1,316 Greeley 380 Greenwood 2,052 Hamilton 534 Harper 1,798 Harvey 11,137 Haskell 1,051 Hodgeman 468 Jackson 4,335 Jefferson 5,399 Jewell 893 Johnson 168,758 Kearny 1,349 Kingman 2,200 Kiowa 716 Labette 7,511 Lane 342 Leavenworth 22,826 Lincoln 678 Linn 3,282 Logan 944 Lyon 11,319 Marion 3,724 Marshall 2,804 McPherson 8,927 Meade 1,317 Miami 9,057 Mitchell 1,621 Montgomery 10,514 Morris 1,689 Morton 670 Nemaha 3,644 Neosho 5,757 Ness 832 Norton 2,353 Osage 4,463 Osborne 913 Ottawa 1,375 Pawnee 2,426 Phillips 1,550 Pottawatomie 6,626 Pratt 2,106 Rawlins 716 Reno 21,253 Republic 1,468 Rice 2,918 Riley 15,476 Rooks 1,540 Rush 886 Russell 2,046 Saline 16,116 Scott 1,445 Sedgwick 162,913 Seward 7,755 Shawnee 56,422 Sheridan 863 Sherman 1,669 Smith 717 Stafford 1,318 Stanton 468 Stevens 1,741 Sumner 6,301 Thomas 2,786 Trego 852 Wabaunsee 1,818 Wallace 472 Washington 1,536 Wichita 563 Wilson 3,212 Woodson 934 Wyandotte 52,475 CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:

Low (green): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)

Medium (yellow): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)

High (orange): Should wear mask indoors in public

Kansas coronavirus cases updated Oct. 12, 2022

CDC Community transmission rates updated Oct. 6, 2022

Number of cases listed is total since pandemic began

Sources:

Kansas Department of Health and Environment

Centers for Disease Control