Click here for coronavirus updates

Kansas coronavirus cases increase to 1,790 with 86 deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the state has jumped to 1,790, an increase of 85 over Friday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment released the latest numbers Saturday. The KDHE says deaths related to COVID-19 have gone up to 85. The department also says 15,886 of those tested produced negative results.

Sedgwick County has had 232 positive cases, an increase of six over Friday.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories