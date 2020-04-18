Kansas coronavirus cases increase to 1,790 with 86 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the state has jumped to 1,790, an increase of 85 over Friday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment released the latest numbers Saturday. The KDHE says deaths related to COVID-19 have gone up to 85. The department also says 15,886 of those tested produced negative results.

Sedgwick County has had 232 positive cases, an increase of six over Friday.

LATEST STORIES: