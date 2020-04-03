Kansas coronavirus cases reach 620 with 17 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says there are now 620 positive coronavirus cases in the state, up 68 from Thursday, with 17 deaths associated with COVID-19.

Sedgwick County has 85 positive cases, up six from Thursday.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman will hold a news conference at 2:00 Friday afternoon. We will stream it here on KSN.com.

Total Positive Cases: 620 (Note: KDHE does not report recoveries)

Deaths (included in above numbers): 17

Hospitalizations: 151 (Up from 138 Thursday)

Total Negative Cases for Kansans: 6,454

POSITIVE CASES BY COUNTY: (Source KDHE)

Atchison 1

Barton 3

Bourbon 3

Butler 7

Chautauqua 2

Cherokee 5

Clay 1

Cloud 1

Coffey 18

Cowley 1

Crawford 4

Doniphan 1

Douglas 31

Finney 4

Franklin 9

Gove 1

Harvey 2

Jackson 1

Jefferson 2

Johnson 171

Labette 1

Leavenworth 31

Linn 5

Lyon 17

Marion 1

McPherson 6

Mitchell 2

Montgomery 6

Morris 2

Neosho 1

Osage 3

Osborne 1

Ottawa 1

Pottawatomie 2

Pratt 1

Reno 9

Riley 11

Saline 4

Sedgwick 85

Shawnee 24

Stafford 1

Stevens 1

Sumner 2

Woodson 3

Wyandotte 131

