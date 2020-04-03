Kansas coronavirus cases reach 620 with 17 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says there are now 620 positive coronavirus cases in the state, up 68 from Thursday, with 17 deaths associated with COVID-19.
Sedgwick County has 85 positive cases, up six from Thursday.
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman will hold a news conference at 2:00 Friday afternoon. We will stream it here on KSN.com.
- Total Positive Cases: 620 (Note: KDHE does not report recoveries)
- Deaths (included in above numbers): 17
- Hospitalizations: 151 (Up from 138 Thursday)
- Total Negative Cases for Kansans: 6,454
POSITIVE CASES BY COUNTY: (Source KDHE)
- Atchison 1
- Barton 3
- Bourbon 3
- Butler 7
- Chautauqua 2
- Cherokee 5
- Clay 1
- Cloud 1
- Coffey 18
- Cowley 1
- Crawford 4
- Doniphan 1
- Douglas 31
- Finney 4
- Franklin 9
- Gove 1
- Harvey 2
- Jackson 1
- Jefferson 2
- Johnson 171
- Labette 1
- Leavenworth 31
- Linn 5
- Lyon 17
- Marion 1
- McPherson 6
- Mitchell 2
- Montgomery 6
- Morris 2
- Neosho 1
- Osage 3
- Osborne 1
- Ottawa 1
- Pottawatomie 2
- Pratt 1
- Reno 9
- Riley 11
- Saline 4
- Sedgwick 85
- Shawnee 24
- Stafford 1
- Stevens 1
- Sumner 2
- Woodson 3
- Wyandotte 131
