Kansas coronavirus cases reach 98

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Coronavirus cases in Kansas are up to 98 from 82 on Monday.

There have been two deaths with 2,086 negative tests. In Sedgwick County, the KDHE says seven people have tested positive.

To see an updated map, click here. Here is the latest tally from the Kansas Department of Health.

2020 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kansas Test Results Bourbon County 1 Butler County 3 Cherokee County 2 Douglas County 6 Doniphan County 1 Franklin County 1 Jackson County 1 Johnson County 36 Leavenworth County 7 Linn County 2 Lyon County 2 Mitchell County 1 Morris County 2 Pottawatomie County 1 Reno County 2 Sedgwick County 7 Woodson County 1 Wyandotte County 22 *Ford and Miami Counties reported positive cases in out-of-state residents.

**Douglas and Mitchell Counties had incorrect numbers in their updates for 3/23/20. It should have read Douglas County—6; Mitchell County—1 for a collective total of 79 for 3/23/20.

DEMOGRAPHICS

Gender Female 41 Male 57 Age range on patients is 7 to 90 years of age with a median age of 52

