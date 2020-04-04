Kansas coronavirus cases reach nearly 700 with 21 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says there are now 698 positive cases in the state, up 78 from Friday, with 21 deaths associated with COVID-19.
Sedgwick County has 97 positive cases, up twelve from Friday, according to the KDHE.
- Total Positive Cases: 698 (Note: KDHE does not report recoveries)
- Male: 322 cases
- Female: 376 cases
- Deaths (included in above numbers): 21
- Hospitalizations: 172
- Total Negative Test Results for Kansans: 6,880
Number of cases by County
- Atchison County: 2
- Barton County: 3
- Bourbon County: 3
- Butler County: 8
- Chautauqua County: 3
- Cherokee County: 5
- Clay County: 1
- Cloud County: 1
- Coffey County: 23
- Cowley County: 1
- Crawford County: 4
- Doniphan County: 1
- Douglas County: 32
- Finney County: 9
- Ford County: 1
- Franklin County: 9
- Gove County: 1
- Greenwood County: 1
- Harvey County: 2
- Jackson County: 1
- Jefferson County: 2
- Jewell County: 1
- Johnson County: 185
- Labette County: 4
- Leavenworth County: 33
- Linn County: 5
- Lyon County: 19
- Marion County: 2
- McPherson County: 8
- Miami County: 2
- Mitchell County: 2
- Montgomery County: 6
- Morris County: 2
- Neosho County: 1
- Osage County: 3
- Osborne County: 2
- Ottawa County: 2
- Pottawatomie County: 2
- Pratt County: 1
- Reno County: 9
- Riley County: 11
- Saline County: 5
- Sedgwick County: 97
- Shawnee County: 27
- Stafford County: 1
- Stevens County: 1
- Sumner County: 2
- Woodson County: 3
- Wyandotte County: 149
