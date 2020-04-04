1  of  46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Church of the Brethren - Garden City DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: Garden City Administrative Center Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Zoo Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City Mark Arts Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Resurrection Lutheran Church in Haysville Salina First Church of the Nazarene Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

Kansas coronavirus cases reach nearly 700 with 21 deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas
Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says there are now 698 positive cases in the state, up 78 from Friday, with 21 deaths associated with COVID-19.

Sedgwick County has 97 positive cases, up twelve from Friday, according to the KDHE.

  • Total Positive Cases: 698 (Note: KDHE does not report recoveries)
  • Male: 322 cases
  • Female: 376 cases
  • Deaths (included in above numbers): 21
  • Hospitalizations: 172
  • Total Negative Test Results for Kansans: 6,880

Number of cases by County

  • Atchison County: 2
  • Barton County: 3
  • Bourbon County: 3
  • Butler County: 8
  • Chautauqua County: 3
  • Cherokee County: 5
  • Clay County: 1
  • Cloud County: 1
  • Coffey County: 23
  • Cowley County: 1
  • Crawford County: 4
  • Doniphan County: 1
  • Douglas County: 32
  • Finney County: 9
  • Ford County: 1
  • Franklin County: 9
  • Gove County: 1
  • Greenwood County: 1
  • Harvey County: 2
  • Jackson County: 1
  • Jefferson County: 2
  • Jewell County: 1
  • Johnson County: 185
  • Labette County: 4
  • Leavenworth County: 33
  • Linn County: 5
  • Lyon County: 19
  • Marion County: 2
  • McPherson County: 8
  • Miami County: 2
  • Mitchell County: 2
  • Montgomery County: 6
  • Morris County: 2
  • Neosho County: 1
  • Osage County: 3
  • Osborne County: 2
  • Ottawa County: 2
  • Pottawatomie County: 2
  • Pratt County: 1
  • Reno County: 9
  • Riley County: 11
  • Saline County: 5
  • Sedgwick County: 97
  • Shawnee County: 27
  • Stafford County: 1
  • Stevens County: 1
  • Sumner County: 2
  • Woodson County: 3
  • Wyandotte County: 149

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories