Kansas coronavirus cases reach nearly 700 with 21 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says there are now 698 positive cases in the state, up 78 from Friday, with 21 deaths associated with COVID-19.

Sedgwick County has 97 positive cases, up twelve from Friday, according to the KDHE.

Total Positive Cases: 698 (Note: KDHE does not report recoveries)

Male: 322 cases

Female: 376 cases

Deaths (included in above numbers): 21

Hospitalizations: 172

Total Negative Test Results for Kansans: 6,880

Number of cases by County

Atchison County: 2

Barton County: 3

Bourbon County: 3

Butler County: 8

Chautauqua County: 3

Cherokee County: 5

Clay County: 1

Cloud County: 1

Coffey County: 23

Cowley County: 1

Crawford County: 4

Doniphan County: 1

Douglas County: 32

Finney County: 9

Ford County: 1

Franklin County: 9

Gove County: 1

Greenwood County: 1

Harvey County: 2

Jackson County: 1

Jefferson County: 2

Jewell County: 1

Johnson County: 185

Labette County: 4

Leavenworth County: 33

Linn County: 5

Lyon County: 19

Marion County: 2

McPherson County: 8

Miami County: 2

Mitchell County: 2

Montgomery County: 6

Morris County: 2

Neosho County: 1

Osage County: 3

Osborne County: 2

Ottawa County: 2

Pottawatomie County: 2

Pratt County: 1

Reno County: 9

Riley County: 11

Saline County: 5

Sedgwick County: 97

Shawnee County: 27

Stafford County: 1

Stevens County: 1

Sumner County: 2

Woodson County: 3

Wyandotte County: 149

