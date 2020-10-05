Kansas coronavirus hospitalizations set new pandemic record

Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas health officials report a new pandemic record for average daily hospitalizations. The state had an average of 26.29 new coronavirus hospitalizations per day for the seven days ending Monday.

The previous high was 23.86 for the seven days ending Friday. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also reported that the state saw 1,597 new confirmed and probable cases since Friday, an increase of 2.5%, bringing the total cases to 62,708.

The state health department also reported eight new COVID-19-related deaths since Friday, bringing the total to 706.

