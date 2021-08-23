Kansas coronavirus: More than 21,000 vaccinations

Click here for coronavirus updates

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – More Kansans are choosing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The state reports medical professionals have administered 21,802 vaccine doses since the last update on Friday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 9,788 Kansans got their first dose and 12,014 got their second dose. Of Kansans who are eligible to be vaccinated, 61.06% have at least one dose, while 52.68% have completed the current vaccination series.

The KDHE releases the vaccine updates and the coronavirus case data each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The KDHE says four more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,498. In addition, there have been 54 new hospitalizations since Friday. The state does not track recoveries.

Over the weekend, 2,778 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus, while 5,010 Kansans tested negative. The state says there have been 62 new cases of the COVID-19 delta variant in the state. See the charts below for the county data.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,51532
Anderson9377
Atchison1,92728
Barber4046
Barton2,85238
Bourbon2,01618
Brown1,3649
Butler8,66842
Chase2941
Chautauqua3253
Cherokee3,22716
Cheyenne3823
Clark2681
Clay9173
Cloud1,09316
Coffey8372
Comanche194
Cowley4,50950
Crawford6,054112
Decatur2851
Dickinson2,15242
Doniphan1,22444
Douglas10,15958
Edwards2801
Elk209
Ellis3,9465
Ellsworth1,26315
Finney6,19536
Ford6,22067
Franklin3,06920
Geary4,153120
Gove3956
Graham2833
Grant1,03410
Gray6647
Greeley117
Greenwood7327
Hamilton218
Harper6687
Harvey4,02516
Haskell4586
Hodgeman220
Jackson1,61230
Jefferson2,02220
Jewell2212
Johnson67,964338
Kearny6215
Kingman8669
Kiowa2631
Labette3,23135
Lane1392
Leavenworth8,81784
Lincoln286
Linn1,07817
Logan3192
Lyon4,69052
Marion1,1893
Marshall1,2699
McPherson3,59615
Meade5343
Miami3,27215
Mitchell5934
Montgomery4,19730
Morris6783
Morton2801
Nemaha1,67822
Neosho2,18842
Ness4056
Norton1,2787
Osage1,50315
Osborne3078
Ottawa62411
Pawnee1,1971
Phillips74110
Pottawatomie2,39041
Pratt9404
Rawlins337
Reno9,25020
Republic7026
Rice1,13611
Riley7,01299
Rooks6744
Rush4582
Russell91514
Saline7,099145
Scott6394
Sedgwick64,293424
Seward4,0673
Shawnee20,947107
Sheridan4501
Sherman6924
Smith2882
Stafford3925
Stanton2255
Stevens6203
Sumner2,47115
Thomas1,17210
Trego425
Wabaunsee81511
Wallace2013
Washington5953
Wichita2381
Wilson1,21617
Woodson2774
Wyandotte24,497158
Beaver, OK482
Harper, OK430 
Kay, OK5,795 
Texas, OK3,625 

