Kansas coronavirus: More than 21,000 vaccinations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – More Kansans are choosing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The state reports medical professionals have administered 21,802 vaccine doses since the last update on Friday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 9,788 Kansans got their first dose and 12,014 got their second dose. Of Kansans who are eligible to be vaccinated, 61.06% have at least one dose, while 52.68% have completed the current vaccination series.

The KDHE releases the vaccine updates and the coronavirus case data each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The KDHE says four more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,498. In addition, there have been 54 new hospitalizations since Friday. The state does not track recoveries.

Over the weekend, 2,778 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus, while 5,010 Kansans tested negative. The state says there have been 62 new cases of the COVID-19 delta variant in the state. See the charts below for the county data.