Kansas coronavirus numbers a concern for federal officials

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Coronavirus numbers in Kansas are some of the highest in the nation.

The weekly White House coronavirus task force report is sent to all the governors in the country. ABC News was able to get a hold of the latest.

Governor Laura Kelly reacted to the details of the report at her press conference on Wednesday.

“The virus continues to spread through our communities at alarming rates,” Kelly said. “The latest White House coronavirus report confirms that Kansas remains in the red zone for cases with the country’s 12th highest COVID-19 case rate. Kansas is also in the red zone for test positivity with the country’s fourth highest positivity rate.”

The report also showed the amount of new patients at hospitals, that are positive or have a suspected case, is up in the state by more than 30 percent.

Federal officials recommended the usual steps like masking, physical distance, and increasing public awareness. They’re also pushing for tougher restaurant and bar restrictions, as well as pausing extra curricular activities at schools.

State leaders said it’s our job to help out the doctors and nurses that are facing the virus head on.

“They are on the frontlines of one of the most challenging and critical battles of our lifetime. We owe them all a terrific debt of gratitude and appreciation, but more than that, we owe them the commitment to live safely and to protect our communities from this virus,” Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Lee Norman said.

The report recommended states continue telling people that any unmasked contact with someone from outside your household will increase the likelihood of the virus spreading, and that’s especially important to highlight during the holidays.

Recommendations also include increasing testing in vulnerable places like certain schools and nursing homes. Federal officials also want to make sure all hospitals have contingency plans in place.