Kansas Cosmosphere will reopen May 22

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Cosmosphere leadership has announced it will re-open Friday, May 22.

The announcement follows Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s introduction of the “Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas: Modified Phase 2.”

Hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Visitors to the museum can expect the following safety measures when they visit:

Visitors are encouraged to wear a mask. Disposable masks will be available at the Box Office upon request

Multiple hand-sanitizer stations will be available throughout the Cosmosphere

Seating in the all Cosmosphere theaters will be limited and attendees will be asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines

With seating being limited, visitors are encouraged to use contactless pay to reserve their seats.

Tickets are available online at: cosmo.org/visit/tickets or by calling the box office at: 620.665.9312

Plexiglass shields and six-foot floor guides will be at point-of-sale locations

All high-contact, hard/non-porous surfaces will be sanitized daily or multiple times during the day

Access to any paper, which can be handled by multiple individuals, will be eliminated

The interactive CosmoKids area, naviGATOR Simulator and children’s activities in the Cosmosphere lobby will not be available until further notice

Cosmosphere museum staff with public contact will be required to wear a clean face mask and disposable gloves during their shift. Staff who exhibit symptoms of illness will be required to stay at home. General COVID-19 safety practices, like social distancing and frequent hand washing, are also being practiced by all staff.

For questions on any of the Cosmosphere COVID-19 safety procedures, or to plan your visit, call the

Cosmosphere Box Office at: (620) 665-9312.

