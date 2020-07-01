Click here for coronavirus updates

Kansas counties could make governor’s mask order toothless

Coronavirus in Kansas

Governor Laura Kelly removes a face mask before beginning a news conference in Topeka, Monday, June 29, 2020. (KSN Photo)

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly’s planned order requiring Kansas residents to wear masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus could be toothless in many parts of the state.

Counties can exempt themselves and even those that don’t might not enforce it.

Officials in some counties already were signaling Tuesday that they planned to opt-out of the mandate Kelly plans to have take effect Friday.

She plans to make masks mandatory in stores, restaurants, and in any situation where social distancing cannot be maintained.

Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell said he has been inundated with negative emails since Kelly announced the mask requirement Monday. 

