Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Kansas counties make their own rules on poll worker masks

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
VIRUS OUTBREAK VIRAL QUESTIONS MASKS

AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin;

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas counties are making their own rules about whether to require poll workers to wear masks as the public votes.

Secretary of State Scott Schwab has not issued a mandate requiring masks for poll workers statewide, even though the state spent $1.28 million to buy personal protective equipment for every polling location.

Schwab’s spokeswoman says every county election office works with its local health department to determine COVID-19 protocols. That’s created a patchwork of masking practices around the state. While the state’s more urban counties generally require poll workers to mask up, rural counties often don’t.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories