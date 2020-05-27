Kansas counties share guidelines and information on restrictions

With Governor Laura Kelly deciding to veto the emergency declaration bill, now it’s up to local officials to choose how to proceed.

The state’s most populous county, Johnson County, said restrictions limiting how businesses operate and the size of gatherings will now be only guidelines. But Wyandotte, Douglas and Lyon counties chose to keep the restrictions in place for now.

Here is a look at some counties are proceeding across the viewing area.

Barton County

The Barton County Commissioners met as the Board of Health on Wednesday, May 27th at 9 a.m.. with Karen Winkelman, Interim Local Health Officer, and via Teams with Dr. Stanley Hatesohl, Medical Consultant. The Board of Health took no action in response to Governor Kelly’s veto of House Bill No. 2054. Therefore, there are no local restrictions on gatherings and businesses by the Barton County Board of Health. Governor Kelly’s Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas now serves as guidance.

We strongly encourage the public to take this pandemic seriously by practicing social distancing, limit large gatherings, hand washing for at least 20 seconds, wearing masks, frequent sanitizing of high touch areas and staying home if at all possible.

We also encourage local businesses to continue to take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID.

At this time, Butler County will continue to advise and recommend citizens to follow the governor’s Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas. We are trusting that our citizens will continue to protect themselves and others by following the guidance that has been presented to us by the governor. If at any time our health metrics see a dramatic upward trend, stricter measures may be imposed.

Cowley County

County commissioner Bob Voegele says they will be staying in Phase 1.5 of the governor’s Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas outline until next week and will be keeping the same restrictions. On June 2,, a meeting will be held about moving into Phase 2.

The Ellis County Health Department, in consultation with the County Board of Health, will not impose any restrictions on businesses or residents of Ellis County. Businesses are encouraged to follow industry standards and best practices. The county will continue to monitor health metrics by the KDHE.

Ford County

Emergency meeting scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday

Finney County

Meeting not scheduled until 8 a.m. Friday. The county is currently in Phase 1.5 of the governor’s Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas outline. County Commissioner Bill Clifford says he isn’t sure exactly how they will approach that meeting because with eight deaths and 15 in the hospital.

Harvey County

The Harvey County Commission voted at a special meeting on May 26 to remain in the second phase of the Harvey County Health Reopening Plan regarding COVID-19 response through June 2. The local plan generally follows the guidance included in the governor’s Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas outline.

The Commission also agreed to increase mass gathering limits in Harvey County from 15 to 30. Commissioners unanimously approved the decision to revise and adopt the Harvey County Health Reopening Plan. All restrictions previously outlined in the State’s reopening plan remain in place in Harvey County’s local plan. Additionally, Harvey County’s plan restricts in-person visits at long-term care facilities through its first three phases.

Commissioners and the public health officer are anticipated to re-evaluate the local order at the Commission’s June 2 meeting. The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Harvey County Courthouse. The meeting will be open to the public while following mass gathering guidance and social distancing guidelines.

Kingman County

Emergency meeting scheduled for today to discuss options.

Lyon County will remain in modified Phase 2 of the Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas until the 8th day of June 2020.

Effective May 27, 2020, at 12:01 a.m., the McPherson County Local Health Officer will be recommending residents of McPherson County follow the guidelines listed in this link, some of which are set forth in Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas and other relevant national and state-level guidance.

Reno County

Emergency meeting scheduled for today to discuss options.

Saline County Health officer Jason Tiller has issued a local health order that will make Phase 2 of the Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas a local order in Saline County beginning on May 27th. Mass gatherings will remain restricted to 15 or fewer persons and all activities and business restrictions under Phase 2 will remain and will remain in effect until at least June 8th. The movement to Phase 3 will depend on testing rates, COVID-19 hospitalizations, ability to contact trace, and the availability of personal protective equipment.

Sedgwick County

Sedgwick County commissioners have scheduled a meeting for Wednesday afternoon to discuss the matter.

Seward County

Meeting scheduled for 4 p.m. today to discuss options.

Sumner County is currently reviewing options with re-opening due to the recent changes at the state level. An announcement will be made as soon.

