Kansas counties tighten COVID rules; Topeka schools online

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Public health officials in two of Kansas’ most populous counties have tightened restrictions on gatherings and public schools in the state’s capital city have scrapped at least two weeks of in-person classes in favor online learning amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

In Shawnee County, home to the state capital of Topeka, gatherings will be limited to 10 people, starting Friday.

The limit on gatherings also will drop Friday to 15 from 45 in neighboring Douglas County, home to the main University of Kansas campus.

The Topeka public school district announced that it would suspend in-person classes for at least two weeks, starting Monday.