Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Kansas counties tighten COVID rules; Topeka schools online

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Public health officials in two of Kansas’ most populous counties have tightened restrictions on gatherings and public schools in the state’s capital city have scrapped at least two weeks of in-person classes in favor online learning amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

In Shawnee County, home to the state capital of Topeka, gatherings will be limited to 10 people, starting Friday.

The limit on gatherings also will drop Friday to 15 from 45 in neighboring Douglas County, home to the main University of Kansas campus.

The Topeka public school district announced that it would suspend in-person classes for at least two weeks, starting Monday.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories