Closings and Coronavirus changes
Kansas counties to receive portion of Strategic National Stockpile

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Masks await sterilization at Battelle (Courtesy: Battelle)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) –FEMA has delivered Kansas’ portion of the Strategic National Stockpile and the Kansas Division of Emergency Management will coordinate distribution of these critical resources to all 105 counties starting this weekend to help communities respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Strategic National Stockpile is the nation’s largest supply of potentially life-saving pharmaceuticals and medical supplies for use in a public health emergency severe enough to cause local supplies to run out.

The equipment included in the stockpile are:
● N95 masks
● surgical masks
● face shields
● surgical gowns
● gloves

The Kansas National Guard and the Kansas Wing of the Civil Air Patrol will distribute these materials throughout the state based on each county’s population. Hospitals and local jurisdictions are encouraged to continue to work with their vendors and order needed supplies.

“We know more supplies will be needed and we are aggressively seeking vendors nationwide and have established contracts for more personal protective equipment,” said Angee Morgan, alternate governor’s authorized representative, Kansas Division of Emergency Management. “This is a combined response effort between federal, state and local jurisdictions and we appreciate everything local leaders and communities are doing.”

There are many ways people can contribute to these efforts:
● Purchase only what is needed for your household and please do not stockpile supplies.
● There is an urgent need for blood. Go to http://www.savealifenow.org/ to sign up to donate blood.
● Follow local, county and state response guidelines.

