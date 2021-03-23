Kansas county could end mask rule; schools pushed to reopen

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Officials in Kansas’ second most populous county are considering dropping a mask mandate. Sedgwick County commissioners blame changes in laws on managing the coronavirus pandemic and other emergencies approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature and awaiting Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s signature.

The Wichita Eagle reports that commissioners say the measure essentially keeps them from restricting businesses for the rest of the pandemic because it allows people to file lawsuits challenging restrictions.

Meanwhile, the House on Tuesday approved a bill that would require all public school districts to offer full-time in-person classes to all students by March 31.