Kansas county extends mask rule; aviation firms to get $104M

Coronavirus in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Most Wyandotte County residents will be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces into mid-November, and Kansas aviation companies are set to receive nearly $104 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds.

The mask requirement applies in Kansas City, Kansas, and to residents aged 5 and older, in businesses and houses of worship.

Wyandotte County imposed the mandate in August, and it is now set to remain in place through Nov. 18.

The county commission voted this past week to extend the mandate by two months. The Wichita Eagle reports that 31 companies will receive federal relief funds to keep a total of nearly 4,300 jobs.

