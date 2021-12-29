Kansas county ponders new mask mandate

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Health officials in one of Kansas’ most populous counties are talking again about the possibility of imposing a local mask mandate over COVID-19 after one for children expired last week.

The interest in a new mask mandate in Douglas County comes as the state continues to see relatively high numbers of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

County health department Director Dan Partridge told the Lawrence Journal-World that he, the county administrator and the CEO of the local health system plan to meet next week and the question of imposing a new mask mandate is sure to come up.

The Douglas County Commission would decide whether to impose a new mask mandate.