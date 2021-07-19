Kansas county: Schools should mandate masks for unvaccinated

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The health department in the most populous county in Kansas is urging the county’s public schools to require students and staff who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear masks indoors when classes resume for the fall.
The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment’s guidance Monday came with confirmed cases of the faster-spreading delta variant continuing to rise across Kansas and fueling larger numbers of new COVID-19 cases overall.
The state reported Monday that confirmed delta variant cases increased by 20% since Friday, up 158 to 950. State data also showed that Kansas averaged 440 new COVID-19 cases for the seven days ending Monday.