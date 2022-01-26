Kansas COVID-19 infection rate now highest in U.S.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas now has the nation’s highest rising average of COVID-19 cases per capita according to the Medical News Network.

This announcement came from University of Kansas Health System Dr. Steve Stites on Tuesday.

“If you look at Kansas, highest increasing rate in the United States, not exactly the honor you want to receive,” Stites said.

The announcement came alongside the latest statistics from the University of Kansas Health System which showed that six people died of COVID-19 overnight Monday, marking a total of 46 deaths since 2022 began. The total number of patients also hit an all-time high with 215, up from 213 on Sunday. Twenty-seven patients are in the ICU with 16 on ventilators.

Stites went on to say that though omicron is thought to be less severe, people can still die from it.

“Omicron, while perhaps less severe in overall for all patients, is very severe if you get it and end up in the hospital and it still causes a lot of deaths,” said Stites. “Most of the deaths though are from people who are very remote from their initial vaccination, have never been vaccinated or had a really severe underlying disease suggesting that their immune system is very compromised. It should be a warning to all of us that omicron is still very dangerous.”

