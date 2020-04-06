Kansas COVID-19 cases jump to 845 total according to KDHE

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 845 total cases of COVID-19.

The number of cases on Sunday was at 747, a jump of 98 cases.

There have been 25 deaths with 198 hospitalizations according to data.

KANSAS CASES AS OF 4/6/2019

Atchison County: 2

Barton County: 3

Bourbon County: 6

Butler County: 8

Chautauqua County: 3

Cherokee County: 5

Clay County: 1

Cloud County: 1

Coffey County: 29

Cowley County: 1

Crawford County: 4

Doniphan County: 1

Douglas County: 36

Finney County: 10

Ford County: 1

Franklin County: 10

Geary County: 2

Gove County: 1

Greenwood County: 1

Harvey County: 3

Jackson County: 1

Jefferson County: 3

Jewell County: 1

Johnson County: 212

Labette County: 5

Leavenworth County: 40

Linn County: 5

Lyon County: 23

Marion County: 3

McPherson County: 9

Miami County: 2

Mitchell County: 2

Montgomery County: 9

Morris County: 2

Morton County: 1

Neosho County: 1

Osage County: 3

Osborne County: 2

Ottawa County: 3

Pottawatomie County: 3

Pratt County: 1

Reno County: 10

Republic County: 1

Riley County: 14

Saline County: 7

Sedgwick County: 124

Shawnee County: 36

Stafford County: 1

Stevens County: 1

Sumner County: 2

Wabaunsee County: 1

Woodson County: 3

Wyandotte County: 186

Kay County, OK: 30

Texas County, OK: 3

