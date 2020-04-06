Click here for coronavirus updates

Kansas COVID-19 cases jump to 845 total according to KDHE

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 845 total cases of COVID-19.

The number of cases on Sunday was at 747, a jump of 98 cases.

There have been 25 deaths with 198 hospitalizations according to data.

KANSAS CASES AS OF 4/6/2019

  • Atchison County: 2
  • Barton County: 3
  • Bourbon County: 6
  • Butler County: 8
  • Chautauqua County: 3
  • Cherokee County: 5
  • Clay County: 1
  • Cloud County: 1
  • Coffey County: 29
  • Cowley County: 1
  • Crawford County: 4
  • Doniphan County: 1
  • Douglas County: 36
  • Finney County: 10
  • Ford County: 1
  • Franklin County: 10
  • Geary County: 2
  • Gove County: 1
  • Greenwood County: 1
  • Harvey County: 3
  • Jackson County: 1
  • Jefferson County: 3
  • Jewell County: 1
  • Johnson County: 212
  • Labette County: 5
  • Leavenworth County: 40
  • Linn County: 5
  • Lyon County: 23
  • Marion County: 3
  • McPherson County: 9
  • Miami County: 2
  • Mitchell County: 2
  • Montgomery County: 9
  • Morris County: 2
  • Morton County: 1
  • Neosho County: 1
  • Osage County: 3
  • Osborne County: 2
  • Ottawa County: 3
  • Pottawatomie County: 3
  • Pratt County: 1
  • Reno County: 10
  • Republic County: 1
  • Riley County: 14
  • Saline County: 7
  • Sedgwick County: 124
  • Shawnee County: 36
  • Stafford County: 1
  • Stevens County: 1
  • Sumner County: 2
  • Wabaunsee County: 1
  • Woodson County: 3
  • Wyandotte County: 186
  • Kay County, OK: 30
  • Texas County, OK: 3

