TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 845 total cases of COVID-19.
The number of cases on Sunday was at 747, a jump of 98 cases.
There have been 25 deaths with 198 hospitalizations according to data.
KANSAS CASES AS OF 4/6/2019
- Atchison County: 2
- Barton County: 3
- Bourbon County: 6
- Butler County: 8
- Chautauqua County: 3
- Cherokee County: 5
- Clay County: 1
- Cloud County: 1
- Coffey County: 29
- Cowley County: 1
- Crawford County: 4
- Doniphan County: 1
- Douglas County: 36
- Finney County: 10
- Ford County: 1
- Franklin County: 10
- Geary County: 2
- Gove County: 1
- Greenwood County: 1
- Harvey County: 3
- Jackson County: 1
- Jefferson County: 3
- Jewell County: 1
- Johnson County: 212
- Labette County: 5
- Leavenworth County: 40
- Linn County: 5
- Lyon County: 23
- Marion County: 3
- McPherson County: 9
- Miami County: 2
- Mitchell County: 2
- Montgomery County: 9
- Morris County: 2
- Morton County: 1
- Neosho County: 1
- Osage County: 3
- Osborne County: 2
- Ottawa County: 3
- Pottawatomie County: 3
- Pratt County: 1
- Reno County: 10
- Republic County: 1
- Riley County: 14
- Saline County: 7
- Sedgwick County: 124
- Shawnee County: 36
- Stafford County: 1
- Stevens County: 1
- Sumner County: 2
- Wabaunsee County: 1
- Woodson County: 3
- Wyandotte County: 186
- Kay County, OK: 30
- Texas County, OK: 3
LATEST STORIES:
- Two workers at same Walmart store die of coronavirus
- As meditation reaches all-time high, here are five apps to help you relax
- T.J.’s Forecast: Warming up through afternoon, slim chance of showers
- Police disperse elementary school parade because it violated Kansas stay-at-home order
- Kansas COVID-19 cases jump to 845 total according to KDHE