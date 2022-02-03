TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health reopened indoor COVID-19 testing sites, but outdoor COVID-19 testing sites remain closed due to cold weather.
The closures were made in the interest of protecting the safety of testing staff and patients. Individuals can find alternate free testing sites as well as updated hours and availability at KnowBeforeYouGoKS.com.
The following COVID-19 testing sites will be open on Thursday, February 3:
- The Armory, 100 S 20th Street, Kansas City, KS
- Southwest Publishing, 4000 SE Adams Street Suite 2, Topeka, KS 66609
- Sedgwick County HD, 4115 E. Harry Ave, Wichita, KS 67218
- Anderson Ave & Seth Child Road, 3019 Anderson Ave, Manhattan, KS 66503
- Chisholm Trail Mall, 601 SE 36th Street, Newton, KS 67114
- United Methodist Church, 867 HWY 40, Lawrence, KS 66049
- Pratt Community Center, 619 N Main St. Pratt, KS 67124
- Sherman County Health Department, 1622 Broadway Ave, Goodland, KS 67735
- Old Neighborhood Walmart, 712 N Western Ave, Liberal KS 67901
The following sites will be closed on February 3:
- Chester Lewis Academic Learning Center, 1847 N Chautauqua St, Wichita, KS 67214
- Johnson County Community College, 12345 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66210
- Church of the Resurrection, 5009 W 137th St, Leawood, KS 66224
- Roeland Park Community Center, 4850 Rosewood Dr, Roeland Park, KS 6620
- Big Creek Crossing, 2918 Vine St, Hays, KS 67601
- Clint Bowyer Community Center, 2700 W US Hwy 50, Emporia, KS 66801
- Finney County Fairgrounds, 409 Lake Ave, Garden City, KS 67846
- Countryside Christian Church, 1901 E 4th St, Pittsburg, KS 66762
- Hummer Sports Park, 515 SW Tuffy Kellogg Drive, Topeka, KS, 66606
- Shawnee Mission Theatre, 7710 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66218
- Central Park Pavilion, Intersection of Forest Ave and 2nd St. Chanute, KS 66720
- Wichita Transit Center, 777 E Waterman St, Wichita, KS 67202