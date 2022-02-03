TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health reopened indoor COVID-19 testing sites, but outdoor COVID-19 testing sites remain closed due to cold weather.

The closures were made in the interest of protecting the safety of testing staff and patients. Individuals can find alternate free testing sites as well as updated hours and availability at KnowBeforeYouGoKS.com.

The following COVID-19 testing sites will be open on Thursday, February 3:

The Armory, 100 S 20th Street, Kansas City, KS

Southwest Publishing, 4000 SE Adams Street Suite 2, Topeka, KS 66609

Sedgwick County HD, 4115 E. Harry Ave, Wichita, KS 67218

Anderson Ave & Seth Child Road, 3019 Anderson Ave, Manhattan, KS 66503

Chisholm Trail Mall, 601 SE 36th Street, Newton, KS 67114

United Methodist Church, 867 HWY 40, Lawrence, KS 66049

Pratt Community Center, 619 N Main St. Pratt, KS 67124

Sherman County Health Department, 1622 Broadway Ave, Goodland, KS 67735

Old Neighborhood Walmart, 712 N Western Ave, Liberal KS 67901

The following sites will be closed on February 3: