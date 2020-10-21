Kansas COVID-19 vaccination plan prioritizes health care workers

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle, in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A draft plan shows that health care workers and long-term care residents will be among those who will get the coronavirus vaccine first in Kansas.

The Kansas City Star reports that Kansas’ 45-page plan was filed in the past week with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Other groups that will be prioritized for the initial rounds of vaccinations include people with underlying medical conditions, people 65 and older and essential workers.

State officials then will use advisory committees to help determine who should receive the vaccine next.

The plan indicates that the state is taking input from groups representing individuals with disabilities, people of color, children and other demographics.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are four vaccines that are in clinical trials right now in the United States.

Once one is available, the CDC does recommend getting it for your best chance at protection.

