Kansas COVID-19 vaccine clinics continue following FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine

FILE – In this Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 file photo, frozen vials of the Pfizer/BioNTech. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – With the increased presence of the Delta variant in Kansas, local health departments, providers, and community groups are continuing to hold free COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics.

This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine (also know as Comirnaty) for people 16 years of age and older. The Pfizer vaccine continues to be available for people 12-15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in moderately or severely immunocompromised people through emergency use authorization.

Additionally, the FDA’s emergency use authorization covers patients 18 and older to receive the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Moderna began the application for full FDA approval in June, nearly a month after Pfizer/BioNTech. Full approval is anticipated in several weeks. Johnson & Johnson has stated they will begin the approval process later this year.

As of August 23, 2021, 51.4% of Kansans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Events are listed below by county and then by date. Events marked with a (*) are student-focused clinics taking place at schools.

Chase County

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event

Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: Matfield Green S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 97, Cassoday, KS 66842

Matfield Green S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 97, Cassoday, KS 66842 Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Thursday, September 2, 2021

What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event

Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: Matfield Green S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 97, Cassoday, KS 66842

Matfield Green S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 97, Cassoday, KS 66842 Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Friday, September 3, 2021

What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event

Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: Matfield Green S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 97, Cassoday, KS 66842

Matfield Green S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 97, Cassoday, KS 66842 Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Douglas County

Friday, August 27, 2021

What: Kaw River Roots Festival, Testing Event

Kaw River Roots Festival, Testing Event Where: Abe & Jake’s Landing, 8 E 6th St, Lawrence, KS

Abe & Jake’s Landing, 8 E 6th St, Lawrence, KS Hours: 4:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Saturday, August 28, 2021

What: Kaw River Roots Festival, Testing Event

Kaw River Roots Festival, Testing Event Where: Abe & Jake’s Landing, 8 E 6th St, Lawrence, KS

Abe & Jake’s Landing, 8 E 6th St, Lawrence, KS Hours: 1:00 PM – 10:30 PM

Johnson County

Friday, August 27, 2021

What: West Park Center, Vaccine Event

West Park Center, Vaccine Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer

Pfizer Where: West Park Center, 9780 W 87th St, Overland Park, KS

West Park Center, 9780 W 87th St, Overland Park, KS Hours: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Leavenworth County

Saturday, August 28, 2021

What: United Methodist Church, Vaccine Event

United Methodist Church, Vaccine Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna

Pfizer and Moderna Where: Bethel AME, 411 Kiowa St, Leavenworth, KS

Bethel AME, 411 Kiowa St, Leavenworth, KS Hours: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Reno County

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

What: Reno Co. Food Pantry, Vaccine and Testing Event

Reno Co. Food Pantry, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: 700 N Walnut St, Hutchinson, KS

700 N Walnut St, Hutchinson, KS Hours: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Riley County

Friday, August 27, 2021

What: Riley Co. Health Department, Vaccine Event

Riley Co. Health Department, Vaccine Event Vaccines Offered: Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Where: Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan, KS

Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan, KS Hours: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Tuesday, August 31, 2021

What: Riley Co. Health Department, Testing Event

Riley Co. Health Department, Testing Event Where: Manhattan Mall, 100 Manhattan Town Center, Manhattan, KS

Manhattan Mall, 100 Manhattan Town Center, Manhattan, KS Hours: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Sedgwick County

Monday, August 30, 2021

What: United Methodist Open Door, Vaccine and Testing Event

United Methodist Open Door, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: 2130 E 21st St, Wichita KS

2130 E 21st St, Wichita KS Hours: 9:00 AM – 3:45 PM

Tuesday, August 31, 2021

What: Christian Faith Center, Vaccine and Testing Event

Christian Faith Center, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: Christian Faith Center, 1130 South Broadway St, Wichita, KS

Christian Faith Center, 1130 South Broadway St, Wichita, KS Hours: 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Shawnee County

Thursday, August 26, 2021

What: HME Inc., Vaccine Event

HME Inc., Vaccine Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer

Pfizer Where: HME, 2828 NW Button Rd, Topeka, KS

HME, 2828 NW Button Rd, Topeka, KS Hours: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

*Wednesday, September 1, 2021*

What: Shawnee Heights Middle School, Vaccine Event

Shawnee Heights Middle School, Vaccine Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna

Pfizer and Moderna Where: SHMS, 4335 SE Shawnee Heights Rd, Tecumseh, KS

SHMS, 4335 SE Shawnee Heights Rd, Tecumseh, KS Hours: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event

Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: Topeka S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 188, Topeka KS

Topeka S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 188, Topeka KS Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Thursday, September 2, 2021

What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event

Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: Topeka S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 188, Topeka KS

Topeka S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 188, Topeka KS Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Friday, September 3, 2021

What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event

Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: Topeka S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 188, Topeka KS

Topeka S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 188, Topeka KS Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Sumner County

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event

Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: Belle Plaine S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 26, Belle Plaine, KS

Belle Plaine S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 26, Belle Plaine, KS Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Thursday, September 2, 2021

What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event

Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: Belle Plaine S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 26, Belle Plaine, KS

Belle Plaine S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 26, Belle Plaine, KS Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Friday, September 3, 2021

What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event

Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: Belle Plaine S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 26, Belle Plaine, KS

Belle Plaine S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 26, Belle Plaine, KS Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Wyandotte County

Thursday, August 26, 2021

What: Cross-Lines Community Outreach, Vaccine and Testing Event

Cross-Lines Community Outreach, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: 736 Shawnee Ave, Kansas City, KS

736 Shawnee Ave, Kansas City, KS Hours: 7:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Saturday, August 28, 2021

What: Mason Temple Church of God in Christ, Vaccine and Testing Event

Mason Temple Church of God in Christ, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: 554 Washington Blvd, Kansas City, KS

554 Washington Blvd, Kansas City, KS Hours: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Thursday, September 2, 2021

What: Cross-Lines Community Outreach, Vaccine and Testing Event

Cross-Lines Community Outreach, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: 736 Shawnee Ave, Kansas City, KS

736 Shawnee Ave, Kansas City, KS Hours: 7:00 AM – 12:00 PM

To find a free testing location in your community, or guidance about who should get tested, visit: knowbeforeyougoKS.com.

To learn more about the vaccines and schedule a vaccination appointment, visit: kansasvaccine.gov