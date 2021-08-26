Click here for coronavirus updates

Kansas COVID-19 vaccine clinics continue following FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 file photo, frozen vials of the Pfizer/BioNTech. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – With the increased presence of the Delta variant in Kansas, local health departments, providers, and community groups are continuing to hold free COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics.

This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine (also know as Comirnaty) for people 16 years of age and older. The Pfizer vaccine continues to be available for people 12-15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in moderately or severely immunocompromised people through emergency use authorization.

Additionally, the FDA’s emergency use authorization covers patients 18 and older to receive the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Moderna began the application for full FDA approval in June, nearly a month after Pfizer/BioNTech. Full approval is anticipated in several weeks. Johnson & Johnson has stated they will begin the approval process later this year.

As of August 23, 2021, 51.4% of Kansans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Events are listed below by county and then by date. Events marked with a (*) are student-focused clinics taking place at schools.

Chase County

  • Wednesday, September 1, 2021
  • What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event
  • Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
  • Where: Matfield Green S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 97, Cassoday, KS 66842
  • Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
  • Thursday, September 2, 2021
  • What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event
  • Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
  • Where: Matfield Green S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 97, Cassoday, KS 66842
  • Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
  • Friday, September 3, 2021
  • What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event
  • Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
  • Where: Matfield Green S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 97, Cassoday, KS 66842
  • Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Douglas County

  • Friday, August 27, 2021
  • What: Kaw River Roots Festival, Testing Event
  • Where: Abe & Jake’s Landing, 8 E 6th St, Lawrence, KS
  • Hours: 4:00 PM – 11:00 PM
  • Saturday, August 28, 2021
  • What: Kaw River Roots Festival, Testing Event
  • Where: Abe & Jake’s Landing, 8 E 6th St, Lawrence, KS
  • Hours: 1:00 PM – 10:30 PM

Johnson County

  • Friday, August 27, 2021
  • What: West Park Center, Vaccine Event
  • Vaccines Offered: Pfizer
  • Where: West Park Center, 9780 W 87th St, Overland Park, KS
  • Hours: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Leavenworth County

  • Saturday, August 28, 2021
  • What: United Methodist Church, Vaccine Event
  • Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna
  • Where: Bethel AME, 411 Kiowa St, Leavenworth, KS
  • Hours: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Reno County

  • Wednesday, September 1, 2021
  • What: Reno Co. Food Pantry, Vaccine and Testing Event
  • Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
  • Where: 700 N Walnut St, Hutchinson, KS
  • Hours: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Riley County

  • Friday, August 27, 2021
  • What: Riley Co. Health Department, Vaccine Event
  • Vaccines Offered: Johnson & Johnson
  • Where: Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan, KS
  • Hours: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM
  • Tuesday, August 31, 2021
  • What: Riley Co. Health Department, Testing Event
  • Where: Manhattan Mall, 100 Manhattan Town Center, Manhattan, KS
  • Hours: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Sedgwick County

  • Monday, August 30, 2021
  • What: United Methodist Open Door, Vaccine and Testing Event
  • Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
  • Where: 2130 E 21st St, Wichita KS
  • Hours: 9:00 AM – 3:45 PM
  • Tuesday, August 31, 2021
  • What: Christian Faith Center, Vaccine and Testing Event
  • Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
  • Where: Christian Faith Center, 1130 South Broadway St, Wichita, KS
  • Hours: 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Shawnee County

  • Thursday, August 26, 2021
  • What: HME Inc., Vaccine Event
  • Vaccines Offered: Pfizer
  • Where: HME, 2828 NW Button Rd, Topeka, KS
  • Hours: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM
  • *Wednesday, September 1, 2021*
  • What: Shawnee Heights Middle School, Vaccine Event
  • Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna
  • Where: SHMS, 4335 SE Shawnee Heights Rd, Tecumseh, KS
  • Hours: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
  • Wednesday, September 1, 2021
  • What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event
  • Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
  • Where: Topeka S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 188, Topeka KS
  • Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
  • Thursday, September 2, 2021
  • What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event
  • Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
  • Where: Topeka S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 188, Topeka KS
  • Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
  • Friday, September 3, 2021
  • What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event
  • Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
  • Where: Topeka S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 188, Topeka KS
  • Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Sumner County

  • Wednesday, September 1, 2021
  • What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event
  • Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
  • Where: Belle Plaine S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 26, Belle Plaine, KS
  • Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
  • Thursday, September 2, 2021
  • What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event
  • Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
  • Where: Belle Plaine S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 26, Belle Plaine, KS
  • Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
  • Friday, September 3, 2021
  • What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event
  • Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
  • Where: Belle Plaine S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 26, Belle Plaine, KS
  • Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Wyandotte County

  • Thursday, August 26, 2021
  • What: Cross-Lines Community Outreach, Vaccine and Testing Event
  • Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
  • Where: 736 Shawnee Ave, Kansas City, KS
  • Hours: 7:00 AM – 12:00 PM
  • Saturday, August 28, 2021
  • What: Mason Temple Church of God in Christ, Vaccine and Testing Event
  • Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
  • Where: 554 Washington Blvd, Kansas City, KS
  • Hours: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM
  • Thursday, September 2, 2021
  • What: Cross-Lines Community Outreach, Vaccine and Testing Event
  • Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
  • Where: 736 Shawnee Ave, Kansas City, KS
  • Hours: 7:00 AM – 12:00 PM

To find a free testing location in your community, or guidance about who should get tested, visit: knowbeforeyougoKS.com.

To learn more about the vaccines and schedule a vaccination appointment, visit: kansasvaccine.gov

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories