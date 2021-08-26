Kansas COVID-19 vaccine clinics continue following FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – With the increased presence of the Delta variant in Kansas, local health departments, providers, and community groups are continuing to hold free COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics.
This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine (also know as Comirnaty) for people 16 years of age and older. The Pfizer vaccine continues to be available for people 12-15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in moderately or severely immunocompromised people through emergency use authorization.
Additionally, the FDA’s emergency use authorization covers patients 18 and older to receive the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Moderna began the application for full FDA approval in June, nearly a month after Pfizer/BioNTech. Full approval is anticipated in several weeks. Johnson & Johnson has stated they will begin the approval process later this year.
As of August 23, 2021, 51.4% of Kansans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Events are listed below by county and then by date. Events marked with a (*) are student-focused clinics taking place at schools.
Chase County
- Wednesday, September 1, 2021
- What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Matfield Green S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 97, Cassoday, KS 66842
- Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
- Thursday, September 2, 2021
- What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Matfield Green S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 97, Cassoday, KS 66842
- Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
- Friday, September 3, 2021
- What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Matfield Green S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 97, Cassoday, KS 66842
- Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Douglas County
- Friday, August 27, 2021
- What: Kaw River Roots Festival, Testing Event
- Where: Abe & Jake’s Landing, 8 E 6th St, Lawrence, KS
- Hours: 4:00 PM – 11:00 PM
- Saturday, August 28, 2021
- What: Kaw River Roots Festival, Testing Event
- Where: Abe & Jake’s Landing, 8 E 6th St, Lawrence, KS
- Hours: 1:00 PM – 10:30 PM
Johnson County
- Friday, August 27, 2021
- What: West Park Center, Vaccine Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer
- Where: West Park Center, 9780 W 87th St, Overland Park, KS
- Hours: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Leavenworth County
- Saturday, August 28, 2021
- What: United Methodist Church, Vaccine Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna
- Where: Bethel AME, 411 Kiowa St, Leavenworth, KS
- Hours: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Reno County
- Wednesday, September 1, 2021
- What: Reno Co. Food Pantry, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: 700 N Walnut St, Hutchinson, KS
- Hours: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Riley County
- Friday, August 27, 2021
- What: Riley Co. Health Department, Vaccine Event
- Vaccines Offered: Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan, KS
- Hours: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM
- Tuesday, August 31, 2021
- What: Riley Co. Health Department, Testing Event
- Where: Manhattan Mall, 100 Manhattan Town Center, Manhattan, KS
- Hours: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Sedgwick County
- Monday, August 30, 2021
- What: United Methodist Open Door, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: 2130 E 21st St, Wichita KS
- Hours: 9:00 AM – 3:45 PM
- Tuesday, August 31, 2021
- What: Christian Faith Center, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Christian Faith Center, 1130 South Broadway St, Wichita, KS
- Hours: 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Shawnee County
- Thursday, August 26, 2021
- What: HME Inc., Vaccine Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer
- Where: HME, 2828 NW Button Rd, Topeka, KS
- Hours: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM
- *Wednesday, September 1, 2021*
- What: Shawnee Heights Middle School, Vaccine Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna
- Where: SHMS, 4335 SE Shawnee Heights Rd, Tecumseh, KS
- Hours: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
- Wednesday, September 1, 2021
- What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Topeka S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 188, Topeka KS
- Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
- Thursday, September 2, 2021
- What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Topeka S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 188, Topeka KS
- Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
- Friday, September 3, 2021
- What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Topeka S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 188, Topeka KS
- Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Sumner County
- Wednesday, September 1, 2021
- What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Belle Plaine S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 26, Belle Plaine, KS
- Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
- Thursday, September 2, 2021
- What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Belle Plaine S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 26, Belle Plaine, KS
- Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
- Friday, September 3, 2021
- What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Belle Plaine S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 26, Belle Plaine, KS
- Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Wyandotte County
- Thursday, August 26, 2021
- What: Cross-Lines Community Outreach, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: 736 Shawnee Ave, Kansas City, KS
- Hours: 7:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Saturday, August 28, 2021
- What: Mason Temple Church of God in Christ, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: 554 Washington Blvd, Kansas City, KS
- Hours: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM
- Thursday, September 2, 2021
- What: Cross-Lines Community Outreach, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: 736 Shawnee Ave, Kansas City, KS
- Hours: 7:00 AM – 12:00 PM
To find a free testing location in your community, or guidance about who should get tested, visit: knowbeforeyougoKS.com.
To learn more about the vaccines and schedule a vaccination appointment, visit: kansasvaccine.gov