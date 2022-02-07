WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas saw another drop in key coronavirus numbers over the weekend. Since the Friday update, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said 4,027 more Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus. That is the smallest increase since Dec. 20.

However, the KDHE does not know how many people test positive with at-home testing kits.

“Because the results are not required to be reported to public health, they are not included in case counts,” Matt Lara, KDHE communications director, said. “We encourage people that are positive on an at-home test to get a confirmatory test done which is either administered by or observed by a healthcare professional.”

The number of Kansas deaths connected to COVID-19 increased by nine since Friday, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 7,725. Nine is the smallest increase in the death toll since Dec. 20. However, the KDHE said the seven-day rolling average number of deaths went from seven on Friday to eight on Monday.

Over the weekend, another 71 Kansans were hospitalized with COVID-19, compared with the 130 that the KDHE reported on Friday. But the KDHE had reports from 103 hospitals for Friday’s data, compared to only 43 for Monday’s update.

The state samples about two percent of the positive cases for variants. The KDHE reports 46 new cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant in Monday’s data and no new cases of the delta variant.

More than 9,500 Kansans got vaccinated against COVID-19 since the Friday report:

  • 2,240 Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
  • 3,461 got a second dose
  • 3,827 got the third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 65.59% have received at least one dose, while 56.56% have completed a vaccine series.

CountyConfirmed
Allen3,839
Anderson2,049
Atchison4,167
Barber1,010
Barton6,348
Bourbon4,277
Brown2,627
Butler18,369
Chase659
Chautauqua820
Cherokee5,955
Cheyenne653
Clark482
Clay1,919
Cloud2,166
Coffey2,313
Comanche437
Cowley9,891
Crawford11,428
Decatur601
Dickinson4,637
Doniphan2,372
Douglas23,802
Edwards555
Elk556
Ellis6,950
Ellsworth1,989
Finney11,056
Ford10,470
Franklin6,745
Geary8,881
Gove772
Graham538
Grant2,165
Gray1,202
Greeley331
Greenwood1,738
Hamilton459
Harper1,615
Harvey9,239
Haskell946
Hodgeman404
Jackson3,788
Jefferson4,622
Jewell770
Johnson140,035
Kearny1,220
Kingman1,904
Kiowa647
Labette6,347
Lane289
Leavenworth18,590
Lincoln608
Linn2,722
Logan821
Lyon9,654
Marion3,234
Marshall2,501
McPherson7,548
Meade1,190
Miami7,490
Mitchell1,392
Montgomery9,158
Morris1,465
Morton612
Nemaha3,168
Neosho4,944
Ness771
Norton2,113
Osage3,808
Osborne768
Ottawa1,158
Pawnee2,062
Phillips1,328
Pottawatomie5,504
Pratt1,859
Rawlins670
Reno18,093
Republic1,302
Rice2,515
Riley12,870
Rooks1,308
Rush796
Russell1,833
Saline13,728
Scott1,254
Sedgwick141,862
Seward6,875
Shawnee46,659
Sheridan772
Sherman1,471
Smith632
Stafford1,104
Stanton424
Stevens1,435
Sumner5,476
Thomas2,327
Trego741
Wabaunsee1,581
Wallace407
Washington1,342
Wichita486
Wilson2,720
Woodson767
Wyandotte45,548
Beaver, OK894
Harper, OK687
Kay, OK11,459
Texas, OK5,720

Kansas coronavirus cases updated Feb. 7, 2022
Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Feb. 2, 2022
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health