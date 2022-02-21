WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For the first time in seven months, the number of new cases of coronavirus in Kansas has fallen below 1,000. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 997 new cases since Friday. The last time Kansas had a number that low was July 19, 2021, when there were 802 new cases. The KDHE does not have a way to track people who test positive with in-home testing kits.

Of the people who tested positive, 96 have the COVID-19 omicron variant, and one person has the delta variant. The state only tests about two percent of positive cases for variants.

In the past few days, the number of Kansas COVID-19 deaths increased by 10, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,917. The KDHE did not update the seven-day rolling average number of deaths since Friday.

The state said only 39 hospitals gave updates on COVID-19 patients and admissions. Those hospitals reported 45 new hospitalizations.

Over the weekend, the KDHE reports health workers administered just over 5,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccines:

  • 1,392 Kansans got a first dose of vaccine
  • 1,970 got their second dose
  • 2,454 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 65.99% have received at least one dose, while 57.05% have completed a vaccine series.

CountyConfirmed
Allen3,929
Anderson2,088
Atchison4,231
Barber1,028
Barton6,447
Bourbon4,350
Brown2,665
Butler18,657
Chase670
Chautauqua832
Cherokee6,103
Cheyenne657
Clark489
Clay1,961
Cloud2,202
Coffey2,383
Comanche437
Cowley10,015
Crawford11,767
Decatur609
Dickinson4,758
Doniphan2,425
Douglas24,524
Edwards559
Elk565
Ellis7,085
Ellsworth2,013
Finney11,167
Ford10,557
Franklin6,844
Geary9,095
Gove787
Graham560
Grant2,179
Gray1,226
Greeley332
Greenwood1,775
Hamilton461
Harper1,634
Harvey9,462
Haskell962
Hodgeman408
Jackson3,859
Jefferson4,711
Jewell782
Johnson143,440
Kearny1,232
Kingman1,941
Kiowa667
Labette6,513
Lane293
Leavenworth19,048
Lincoln612
Linn2,799
Logan836
Lyon9,885
Marion3,293
Marshall2,533
McPherson7,698
Meade1,208
Miami7,639
Mitchell1,421
Montgomery9,346
Morris1,493
Morton618
Nemaha3,212
Neosho5,072
Ness778
Norton2,143
Osage3,874
Osborne785
Ottawa1,184
Pawnee2,106
Phillips1,352
Pottawatomie5,639
Pratt1,913
Rawlins676
Reno18,403
Republic1,340
Rice2,570
Riley13,226
Rooks1,341
Rush806
Russell1,865
Saline13,998
Scott1,268
Sedgwick143,883
Seward6,908
Shawnee47,614
Sheridan783
Sherman1,487
Smith642
Stafford1,126
Stanton432
Stevens1,454
Sumner5,584
Thomas2,356
Trego747
Wabaunsee1,618
Wallace433
Washington1,384
Wichita492
Wilson2,779
Woodson786
Wyandotte46,254
Beaver, OK944
Harper, OK697
Kay, OK11,921
Texas, OK5,936

Kansas coronavirus cases updated Feb. 21, 2022
Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Feb. 16, 2022
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health