WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas COVID-19 death toll jumped by 96 in the past week, even though it appears only three people died during that time. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports the new Kansas death toll to 8,294.

The KDHE has previously said that a jump in the number of deaths can happen when it reconciles what is in the KDHE disease surveillance system and what has been reported in the death registration system. The seven-day rolling average number of deaths remains at one.

Another 71 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 over the past week. As of Tuesday, Kansas hospitals report they are treating 141 COVID-19 patients:

  • 126 are adults
  • 15 are children
  • 17 of the adults are in intensive care

The KDHE said 484 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since last Wednesday.

Active coronavirus clusters

Every Wednesday, the KDHE updates how many active coronavirus clusters it is tracking across Kansas. This week there are 51 active clusters, 39 fewer than last week. The highest number of clusters continues to be at long-term care facilities.

Active clusters by type

  • Colleges and universities: 1 (down 1 from last week)
  • Corrections: 2 (down 2)
  • Day cares: 3 (same)
  • Group living: 3 (down 1)
  • Health care: 0 (down 1)
  • Long-term care: 38 (down 33)
  • Private businesses: 1 (down 1)
  • Schools: 3 (same)

While people may want to know the name of the 51 locations with active clusters, the KDHE only names those with five or more current cases. This week, the KDHE named only three places:

  • KETCH in Wichita has had 22 cases in the last 14 days
  • Evergreen Community in Olathe has had 12 cases in the last 14 days
  • Minneola District Hospital LTC Unit has had seven cases in the last 14 days

Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list.

People continue to ask for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Since Monday:

  • 744  Kansans got their first dose of vaccine
  • 775 got a second dose
  • And 1,255 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE reports 66.63% have received at least one dose, while 57.89 have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

KSN.com will report updated numbers once a week in a story. Our charts will still be updated on Monday, Wednesday and Friday to reflect changes.

CountyConfirmed
Allen3,955
Anderson2,109
Atchison4,272
Barber1,039
Barton6,484
Bourbon4,384
Brown2,679
Butler18,947
Chase675
Chautauqua841
Cherokee6,139
Cheyenne656
Clark501
Clay1,968
Cloud2,216
Coffey2,416
Comanche439
Cowley10,102
Crawford11,863
Decatur616
Dickinson4,796
Doniphan2,441
Douglas24,899
Edwards558
Elk570
Ellis7,131
Ellsworth2,013
Finney11,259
Ford10,619
Franklin6,913
Geary9,206
Gove785
Graham566
Grant2,203
Gray1,231
Greeley331
Greenwood1,782
Hamilton462
Harper1,648
Harvey9,585
Haskell961
Hodgeman412
Jackson3,883
Jefferson4,750
Jewell785
Johnson145,027
Kearny1,235
Kingman1,962
Kiowa667
Labette6,608
Lane295
Leavenworth19,308
Lincoln621
Linn2,814
Logan840
Lyon9,950
Marion3,324
Marshall2,548
McPherson7,794
Meade1,220
Miami7,723
Mitchell1,423
Montgomery9,412
Morris1,502
Morton620
Nemaha3,234
Neosho5,142
Ness781
Norton2,151
Osage3,895
Osborne793
Ottawa1,202
Pawnee2,117
Phillips1,361
Pottawatomie5,730
Pratt1,923
Rawlins677
Reno18,552
Republic1,345
Rice2,609
Riley13,463
Rooks1,368
Rush806
Russell1,878
Saline14,106
Scott1,278
Sedgwick144,388
Seward6,906
Shawnee48,089
Sheridan786
Sherman1,506
Smith643
Stafford1,136
Stanton428
Stevens1,462
Sumner5,660
Thomas2,374
Trego753
Wabaunsee1,637
Wallace436
Washington1,393
Wichita493
Wilson2,811
Woodson793
Wyandotte46,762

CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:
Low (green): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)
Medium (yellow): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)
High (orange): Should wear mask indoors in public
Kansas coronavirus cases updated Mar. 28, 2022
CDC Community transmission rates updated Mar. 24, 2022
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Centers for Disease Control