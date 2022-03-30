WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas COVID-19 death toll jumped by 96 in the past week, even though it appears only three people died during that time. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports the new Kansas death toll to 8,294.

The KDHE has previously said that a jump in the number of deaths can happen when it reconciles what is in the KDHE disease surveillance system and what has been reported in the death registration system. The seven-day rolling average number of deaths remains at one.

Another 71 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 over the past week. As of Tuesday, Kansas hospitals report they are treating 141 COVID-19 patients:

126 are adults

15 are children

17 of the adults are in intensive care

The KDHE said 484 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since last Wednesday.

Active coronavirus clusters

Every Wednesday, the KDHE updates how many active coronavirus clusters it is tracking across Kansas. This week there are 51 active clusters, 39 fewer than last week. The highest number of clusters continues to be at long-term care facilities.

Active clusters by type

Colleges and universities: 1 (down 1 from last week)

Corrections: 2 (down 2)

Day cares: 3 (same)

Group living: 3 (down 1)

Health care: 0 (down 1)

Long-term care: 38 (down 33)

Private businesses: 1 (down 1)

Schools: 3 (same)

While people may want to know the name of the 51 locations with active clusters, the KDHE only names those with five or more current cases. This week, the KDHE named only three places:

KETCH in Wichita has had 22 cases in the last 14 days

Evergreen Community in Olathe has had 12 cases in the last 14 days

Minneola District Hospital LTC Unit has had seven cases in the last 14 days

Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list.

People continue to ask for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Since Monday:

744 Kansans got their first dose of vaccine

775 got a second dose

And 1,255 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE reports 66.63% have received at least one dose, while 57.89 have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

KSN.com will report updated numbers once a week in a story. Our charts will still be updated on Monday, Wednesday and Friday to reflect changes.