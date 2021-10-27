Click here for coronavirus updates

Kansas COVID deaths jump by 103, most since February, 54 clusters in schools

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansans continue to show up for COVID-19 vaccinations while the state continues to see more COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations.

Since Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports the number of COVID-19 deaths in Kansas increased by 103, to 6,345. That is the biggest increase since mid-February. KSN has reached out to the KDHE to see if the deaths are recent or the result of a review of previous death certificates.

Of the new deaths, several are young people. One was between the ages of 10 and 17, one was between 18 and 24, and two were between the ages of 25 and 34.

Also, in the past two days, 105 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Unfortunately, the KDHE does not track recoveries.

The state says 2,437 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus since the Monday update, while 4,337 tested negative. Of the recent cases, 51 are the COVID-19 delta variant. See the charts below for county-by-county data.

Once a week, the KDHE provides an update on active coronavirus clusters around the state. It says there are 185 current clusters in Kansas. That is 18 fewer than last week. In addition, the number of clusters in schools dropped from 60 last week to 54 this week.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment only names places that have five or more current cases.

COVID-19 exposure locations

TypeFacilityCityCases within
last 14 days
Bar or RestaurantLa Casita RestaurantSalina6
Group LivingDCCCAWichita6
Health CareSalina Regional Health Center
Inpatient Rehab		Salina6
Long-term Care
Facility		Advena Living on WoodlawnWichita5
Azria HealthGreat Bend6
Cheney Golden Age HomeCheney9
Good Samaritan Society EllisEllis6
Hilltop Manor Skilled Nursing FacilityCunningham18
Homestead of Overland ParkOverland park5
Kenwood ViewSalina8
Kidron BethelNorth Newton10
Lemke Memorial Hospital LTC Unit
and Assisted Living		WaKeeney13
Linn Community Nursing HomeLinn6
Parkside HomesHillsboro10
Riverview EstatesMarquette14
The Shepherd’s CenterCimarron8
Private BusinessStarkey, Inc.Wichita5
Religious GatheringHillcrest Covenant ChurchPrairie Village11
SchoolGreen Springs Elementary SchoolOlathe5
Kiowa County SchoolsGreensburg15
Meade Elementary and Junior H.S.Meade5
Salina Central H.S. HomecomingSalina5
South Central Elementary SchoolProtection11
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton SchoolWichita12
St. Joseph Catholic SchoolShawnee12
Stafford USD 349Stafford9
USD 377 EffinghamEffingham12
USD 397 CentreLost Springs18
SportsWashburn University BaseballTopeka13
(Source: KDHE The KDHE will publish the names of locations with five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list)

The state says more than 23,000 Kansans got a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since Monday.

  • 5,895 more Kansans got a first dose of vaccine
  • 3,700 got their second dose
  • And 13,532 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 63.21% have received at least one dose, while 56.45% have completed the vaccine series.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,89759
Anderson1,1068
Atchison2,41373
Barber4978
Barton3,89879
Bourbon2,45126
Brown1,56325
Butler10,97693
Chase3652
Chautauqua5076
Cherokee3,65232
Cheyenne4343
Clark3254
Clay1,2494
Cloud1,37052
Coffey1,19311
Comanche290
Cowley5,61271
Crawford6,723135
Decatur35911
Dickinson2,91285
Doniphan1,37561
Douglas12,174114
Edwards3673
Elk300
Ellis4,56920
Ellsworth1,39534
Finney7,251123
Ford7,149148
Franklin3,77359
Geary4,769150
Gove4748
Graham3225
Grant1,25127
Gray86428
Greeley159
Greenwood9718
Hamilton278
Harper91427
Harvey5,07137
Haskell56417
Hodgeman234
Jackson2,02951
Jefferson2,59658
Jewell41325
Johnson77,8801,001
Kearny77818
Kingman1,18819
Kiowa3798
Labette3,518123
Lane1699
Leavenworth10,352225
Lincoln3623
Linn1,59570
Logan4208
Lyon5,462106
Marion1,6359
Marshall1,45320
McPherson4,46735
Meade69933
Miami4,35337
Mitchell77929
Montgomery5,368116
Morris77310
Morton3781
Nemaha1,91939
Neosho2,58663
Ness49029
Norton1,43816
Osage1,99141
Osborne41527
Ottawa73515
Pawnee1,4813
Phillips89530
Pottawatomie2,809101
Pratt1,22318
Rawlins4259
Reno11,28058
Republic8879
Rice1,46326
Riley7,770224
Rooks78911
Rush5083
Russell1,13874
Saline8,457265
Scott78613
Sedgwick81,267865
Seward4,64012
Shawnee25,605226
Sheridan4952
Sherman8149
Smith39847
Stafford60425
Stanton2835
Stevens77713
Sumner3,25238
Thomas1,36114
Trego4962
Wabaunsee91217
Wallace2383
Washington80619
Wichita2931
Wilson1,54628
Woodson4075
Wyandotte27,989284
Beaver, OK571
Harper, OK493 
Kay, OK7,280 
Texas, OK4,105 

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Oct. 27, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Oct. 27, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories