Kansas COVID shots top 2M; cities, counties due $1B in aid

A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas reports that more than 2 million coronavirus vaccine shots have been administered in the state, as the federal government detailed plans to distribute nearly $1 billion in aid to Kansas cities and counties.

The state health department said Monday that nearly 1.15 million people or 39.5% of the state’s population had received at least one vaccine shot.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury Department spelled out for the first time how it would distribute a majority of aid Kansas expects to receive from a federal coronavirus relief measure that became law in March.

The aid includes $566 million to counties and $427 million for cities.