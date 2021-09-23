Kansas COVID travel quarantine list: 1 country added, 2 countries removed

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The State of Kansas has adjusted its COVID-19 travel quarantine list again, as cases drop off in some countries but increase in others.

On Thursday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) removed the countries French Polynesia and Guadeloupe and added Grenada.

An unvaccinated individual should quarantine if they meet the following criteria:

Traveled between Aug. 27 and Sept. 23 to French Polynesia and Guadeloupe

Traveled on or after Sept. 23 to Grenada

Attended any out-of-state or in-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals did not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask

Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15, 2020

The quarantine period is seven days with a negative test result or 10 days without testing, with release from quarantine on Day 8 and Day 11, respectively. Find more information on quarantine periods on KDHE’s website.

For those traveling internationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requires testing within three days of flights into the U.S. For further information on this and other requirements, visit the CDC website.

If you have been fully vaccinated for more than two weeks, you are not required to quarantine regarding travel or mass gatherings if you have remained asymptomatic.

Additionally, people with previous COVID-19 disease are not required to quarantine following travel if they meet all of the following criteria:

Have evidence of a previous infection supported by a positive PCR or antigen test

Are within 6 months following infection. If an investigation was done documenting the date that symptoms resolved, or the date isolation measures were discontinued for asymptomatic patients, then the 6-month period can start from that end date. If those dates are not available, then the period will start from the date of the positive laboratory test. A serology or antibody test may not be substituted for a laboratory report of a viral diagnostic test.

Have remained asymptomatic since the travel

People who do not meet all three of the above criteria should continue to follow current quarantine guidance for travel.

The travel quarantine list is determined using a formula to evaluate new cases over a two-week period, then adjusted for population size to provide a case rate per 100,000 population. This provides a number that can then be compared to the rate in Kansas. Locations with significantly higher rates — approximately 3x higher — are added to the list.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the KDHE website.