Kansas dentists 3D print coronavirus testing swabs

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNT) – Kory Kirkegaard, a dentist at Art of Dentistry in Overland Park, calls himself a nerd for 3D printing. However, one thing he never expected to print was testing swabs for coronavirus.

That is until now. Kirkegaard, along with dentist John Fales of Fales Pediatric Dentistry in Olathe, has printed over 3,000 testing swabs since Saturday.

“It’s just a nice thing,” Kirkegaard said. “To do something bigger than yourself feels good.”

This is part of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) 3D Nasopharyngeal Swab Print Project.

“KDHE is taking the lead of addressing the need for nasopharyngeal swabs which are an integral part of COVID-19 testing, due to a nationwide supply shortage,” Kristi Zears, director of communications for KDHE, said.

Zears said this project will produce approximately 17,000 additional swabs per week.

Each batch, which contains 400 swabs, takes between 15-32 hours to print depending on the machine, Kirkegaard said.

After they are finished printing, the swabs are bagged in groups of 10 for sterilization, Kirkegaard said, and a representative from KDHE collects them multiple times a week.

The swabs are then dispersed to healthcare facilities in need across the state.

Kirkegaard and Fales will receive reimbursement for the costs of printing the swabs by the state.

