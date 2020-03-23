Kansas Department of Agriculture issues fuel waiver

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – The Secretary of Agriculture has issued an order to waive enforcement of a specific fuel restriction to help fuel retailers with continuity of business and prevent potential future shortages.

Due to the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19, many business sectors are experiencing significant reductions in demand for products, including a reduction in the demand for gasoline. This has resulted in many gasoline retailers still holding an excess amount of winter-grade gasoline in storage, which is required by law to be sold or reformulated by April 1 each year. The time and pipeline capacity required for the reformulation of winter-grade gasoline could negatively impact fuel supply in the future.

According to the order, gasoline meeting current standards for winter-grade gasoline are permitted until April 30, 2020. The full order can be accessed at the Kansas Department of Agriculture website at agriculture.ks.gov/Fuel.

