Kansas Department of Health & Environment gives update at 1:30 p.m. on coronavirus cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health & Environment said there are 368 coronavirus cases in Kansas. It is up from 319 cases on Sunday. There have been eight deaths. One was announced Monday in Sedgwick County.

On Saturday, Gov. Laura Kelly decided to issue the stay-at-home order for all 2.9 million Kansas residents as the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related deaths continue to grow.

Positive Case Information

Atchison 1

Franklin 6

McPherson 3

Riley 2

Bourbon 3

Gove 1

Mitchell 2

Saline 1

Butler 3

Harvey 1

Montgomery 4

Sedgwick 49

Cherokee 2

Jackson 1

Morris 2

Shawnee 14

Clay 1

Jefferson 1

Neosho 1

Stafford 1

Coffey 10

Johnson 116

Osage 2

Stevens 2

Crawford 5**

Leavenworth 20

Ottawa 1

Sumner 1

Doniphan 1

Linn 5

Pottawatomie 1

Woodson 1

Douglas 23**

Lyon 9

Reno 7

Wyandotte 67

Finney 1

*Ford and Miami Counties reported positive cases in out-of-state residents. **1 case in Douglas and 2 cases in Crawford are presumptive positive at a reference lab, but were not confirmed through the KDHE lab, so are included in the county numbers, but not in the overall state total or demographics at this time.

