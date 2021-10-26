Kansas Department of Health offers tips to scare off coronavirus before celebrating Halloween

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is encouraging all Kansans to celebrate Halloween safely by following a few, easy COVID precautions.

The department said Kansans can enjoy Halloween safely by getting tested prior to enjoying activities with people outside of their immediate family, respecting social distancing guidelines, and wearing masks to help keep young trick or treaters safe.

While new COVID-19 cases are down since a peak in September, the transmission of the virus continues to be high.

To reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends trick-or-treating outside in small groups and avoiding crowded indoor parties. Wear a mask if you are unable to maintain social distance both indoors and outdoors.

“We know Kansas families are looking forward to celebrating Halloween this year,” said Lee Norman, M.D., Secretary of KDHE. “It’s a fun holiday for the whole family, but unfortunately COVID-19 is still putting our communities at risk. Since outdoor activities pose less of a risk, trick-or-treating is the perfect way to enjoy the spooky season and help reduce the spread. There are easy ways we can all stay safe – getting tested and getting vaccinated, if eligible, can keep the virus from spreading while we gather for candy apples and other Halloween treats.”

The KDHE says to find a free testing location near you, visit: knowbeforeyougoKS.com or learn about vaccines at kansasvaccine.gov