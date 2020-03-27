Kansas Department of Health press conference on COVID-19 at 1:30 p.m.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health & Environment will hold its press conference on COVID-19 starting at 1:30 p.m.

On Friday, the KDHE said it had at least 202 confirmed cases of the virus with at least 21 in Sedgwick County. A Kansas City-area man in his 80s with underlying health concerns is the fourth person in Kansas to die of the coronavirus. State health officials said Friday that he was diagnosed Monday and died Thursday. The other three people who died also lived in the Kansas City area.

The University of Kansas Health System reported Friday that it is treating 18 confirmed cases, including 10 in intensive care.

