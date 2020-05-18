TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) _- Dr. Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, will hold a press briefing at 2 p.m. today in the Kansas statehouse. KSN News will carry the conference online and on Facebook.
The governor’s press office says Gov. Laura Kelly will not attend Monday’s briefing due to a scheduling conflict, but will instead hold a briefing at 1 p.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, May 19 and at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 21.
On Wednesday, Governor Laura Kelly will visit the White House for a meeting with President Donald Trump. The two leaders are scheduled to talk about a variety of coronavirus related topics. In addition to discussing the state’s phased reopening and statewide testing strategy, topics of discussion will include protecting America’s food supply chain, supporting Kansas’ farmers, and partnering to ensure the health and safety of food supply workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
LATEST STORIES:
- Cases of coronavirus in Kansas top 8,300, with 173 deaths
- Kansas Department of Health to hold press briefing at 2 p.m.; governor’s schedule changes this week
- Barr says he doesn’t envision investigations of Biden, Obama
- Sedgwick County Zoo holds soft reopening for members following coronavirus pandemic; public reopening later this week
- Wyoming Strip club that straddles state line with Colorado reopens with some changes